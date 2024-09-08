Suzuki Swift Sport ZC31S Buyer’s Guide: 8 Things To Know

Finding a used modern hot hatch that’s both genuinely good and well-kept for cheap is becoming a harder and harder task. Underrated gems are few and far between.

They’re not extinct, though. Take the first-gen Suzuki Swift Sport. Though not quite a true hot hatch (and more of a junior/warm hatch), it offers a lot of free-revving naturally-aspirated fun, an entertaining chassis and importantly, prices aren’t all that high for them. Hence why I bought a Suzuki Swift Sport myself.

Looking to buy one? Here at some things to know beforehand.

The engine is bulletproof if well-maintained

Cliches don’t happen by accident. The typical ‘Japanese cars are reliable’ sentiment is one carried by the ZC31S Suzuki Swift Sport, provided it’s been looked after.

The 1.6-litre M16A engine is a surprisingly sophisticated one considering it’s powering an economy hatchback. It was originally used in the Liana but when deployed in the Swift Sport, it was given forged pistons, a high-lift camshaft and strengthened valve springs.

Despite that, very little goes wrong with them. Service intervals are every 12 months or 10,000 miles, and if that’s kept to, you can almost guarantee no issues.

It’s worth noting they use a timing chain rather than a belt, which shouldn’t need replacing before 100,000 miles, realistically. Have it checked out on high-miler cars if it hasn’t had a replacement.

It needs 98 RON minimum

Because of those go-faster parts though, the Swift Sport demands 98 RON minimum. It will still work using 95 octane fuel but the dip in performance is noticeable even if you do it for just one tank.

It’s worth stumping up the extra few pence per litre in this case. Expect 36-38mpg if you’re using it as a daily.

Handbrake cables are a weak point

One common fault with the ZC31S Swift Sport is a notoriously weak handbrake cable. It doesn’t really matter the condition of the car. Case in point, mine snapped 30,000 miles in.

It’s a cheap and easy replacement, but a guaranteed MOT fail if it’s loose. It’s one of the first things to look out for if you’re test-driving the car – if there’s a lot of travel in the handbrake, it’s likely on its last legs. It’s not one I’d walk away from a car just for, but if the seller hasn’t mentioned it, try and knock a few quid off.

It’s usually worth leaving your car in gear when parking just to be on the safe side anyway, but especially so in the case of the Swift.

Check for a stiff gear change

Another relatively common fault is the gearbox. Poorly maintained units are prone to failure, and you’ll be able to spot a potential issue early by a stiff gear change, particularly going into second or third.

Sometimes a change of gearbox oil is all it needs but if left too long, they’re prone to failure and the need for a rebuild. Reconditioned units can cost £200-250 before fitting costs.

If the car has been warmed up ahead of you test-driving it, be particularly mindful of this. The issue is much more noticeable from a cold start.

Tyre sizes are a bit strange

If you keep the factory 17-inch wheels on, you’ll need 195/45 R17 tyres on each corner. It turns out that’s not all that common a size, and your options are pretty limited as a result – and usually more expensive.

A number of premium options do exist for the Swift Sport, though. They came with Goodyear Eagle F1s from the factory but a swap to Yokohama Advan rubber is your best bet. Michelin offers a Pilot Sport 4 in this size, and Continental a Sport Contact 5 but these can cost you £150+ per tyre. Nevertheless, always buy the best tyre you can afford – my usual choice being Falken’s Ziex at around £110 a piece.

Stone chips are especially common

Suzuki applied some very thin paint to the Swift, so any damage to it is going to be very obvious.

Your best approach is just to try and not think about stone chips hard. They’re going to happen, it’s just a matter of when. Particularly so on Supreme Red Pearl cars (like mine), which are also quite susceptible to lacquer peel. Think of it as patina…

It uses early, slightly weird keyless start tech

Considering a Japanese economy hatchback released in the mid-2000s, the Swift is not somewhere you’d have expected to see early keyless go technology. But alas, it has it.

Granted, it’s strange. Unlike most systems now which simply operate by a push-start button, the Swift Sport has you turn the barrel as if the key is in it. Only, you don’t need the key in.

CTC Performance is your best bet for mods

Over in Japan, the Swift Sport is quite a popular platform for modifications. The scene in the UK is nowhere near as big as that, or more common options like Ford Fiestas or Vauxhall Corsas.

There is a small but dedicated bunch for it though, and your best option for mods is to go through CTC Performance. This isn’t a plug, just a sheer recommendation.

As well as importing parts from the likes of HKS and TEIN, UK-based CTC also does some bits of its own for all generations of the Swift Sport.