Are Winter Tyres Really Worth It?
Winter’s a time of year that throws up lots of different road conditions, none of which are particularly friendly to cars or drivers: ice, snow, rain, salt, early nights and low, blinding sunlight. There are, of course, some ways of staving off the worst effects of winter on cars, and the one we arguably hear the most about are winter tyres.
There are clear benefits to investing in a second set of rubber designed to come into its best when temperatures plummet, but are winter tyres really worth the significant expenditure given that they’ll spend much of the year sitting around gathering dust? Here’s what we reckon.
How do winter tyres work?
Winter brings with it wet and icy roads that standard road tyres are simply not designed to effectively deal with. Tyres are manufactured to operate at certain optimum temperatures, with the temperature affecting the stiffness of the rubber compound and giving it the flex needed to maximise friction between the rubber and the road surface.
Winter tyres are made up of a softer compound than standard tyres by using much more natural rubber within their construction. This means that – as temperatures dive to below seven degrees centigrade – the rubber stays malleable rather than becoming rigid, keeping good contact with the road surface and therefore creating much-needed friction. Braking distances are decreased and general grip is increased compared to standard tyres.
Winter tyres also feature more grooves and crevices within the tread design than summer boots. Due to the sheer amount of water and even snow covering the roads during winter, standard tyres can often have a tough time wicking water from the tyre contact areas which leads to the coefficient of the friction of the tyre suddenly decreasing, making the car quickly uncontrollable. This is amplified further when snow is involved, with the clogging of the grooves effectively resulting in slick tyres and putting you and your car in a world of hurt.
Known as ‘sipes’, the rubber channels moulded into a winter tyre’s construction are much more efficient at displacing the large amounts of water and snow that you drive over. The centripetal force induced by the spinning of the wheel allows the grooves and sipes to channel fluid away from the contact area of the tyre. Sipes can also be used as simple teeth to grapple snow much more effectively than a normal summer tyre, biting into even the most-compacted snow covering the road.
Why can’t I use winter tyres all year?
Unfortunately, the rubber compounds used in winter tyres are designed only to work at low temperatures. Winter tyres do not work anywhere near their optimum performance when used in spring or summer conditions, as the rubber becomes far too soft and heats up due to the increased friction with the tarmac they’re driving over. As they soften, the sidewalls begin to lose stiffness, making handling less responsive.
If you live somewhere where wintry conditions aren’t a hugely regular concern, you could always look into a set of all-weather tyres. Not only will these tyres work in the spring and summer due to only a slight softening of the compound, but the added sipes will also see your car deal much better with the odd flurry of snow and heavy rain throughout the winter months.
Do winter tyres work in all winter weather?
On their own, winter tyres can only do so much in the way of keeping your car driving as it should in crappy conditions. The modified rubber isn’t going to pile-drive you through the heaviest of Scandinavian snow storms or completely eradicate all forms of slippage over large expanses of black ice. In countries where ‘winter’ means multiple feet of snow, much more extreme measures need to be looked into in addition to winter tyres, like chain covers for your wheels to bite into the heavily-compacted snow and slush or even spiked tyres.
Can I put winter tyres on any car?
In this day and age, you can buy winter tyres for virtually any size of wheel on the market; we've even heard of a Lamborghini Aventador owner who decided to daily drive his raging bull throughout a Swiss winter, so slapped on some 335/30 ZR20 winter shoes! Due to this mass production, we no longer have to venture into the world of 4x4s to get to work when the going gets tough and can make a good stab at getting even the smallest of city cars through a blizzard to our place of work.
Are winter tyres worth it?
So should you get winter tyres? Well, as mentioned above, it can come down to the winter conditions that you are used to in whatever country you live in. Here in the UK, for instance, where serious winter weather is reasonably uncommon away from higher ground, many people can and do get by on regular summer rubber, but we definitely think winter tyres are nonetheless a wise investment for those frosty days. On the other hand, in some places, like Germany and northern Italy, winter tyres are a legal requirement during the colder months.
Whether you fork out for a full set of winter tyres should come down to the weather you plan to be driving in and your relative budget. Although the vast majority of us seem to just take our chances with standard tyre treads and compounds all year round, the added benefits especially in safety may sway you one day towards buying a set. Also, not only will they reduce wear on your standard tyres (saving them for summer hooning), they will also allow you to drive even the most-extreme of dailies, knowing that you won’t end up spinning into your neighbour’s garden while reversing out of the driveway.
Comments
Hmm
I honestly don’t get how anybody could seriously think saving on the tyres is a good idea. They are literally the only parts of your car that actually touch the ground (unless you go for the dirt nasty low hellaflush kinda style, but then you probably won’t drive in winter anyway). The tyres are about the worst place to go cheap on.
amen.
I have one good tyre and three cr@p ones as a result of only changing one at a time when needed. the last few days I have found out that I have much worse grip in dry cold conditions than in the wet. seeing as its not getting any warmer I think its time to get rid of the lot and get a decent set (easier said than done when you only have 15in rims).
I couldn’t agree more, don’t get cheap on safety !
I work at a parts shop and its amazing, how many people just come in and ask for the cheapest all season tires and economy brake parts.
I will say that trying to get a setup that isn’t OEM sized is an absolute nightmare. My summer rims were staggered diameter and I didn’t want that for winter and boy do the rear rims look goofy now
By law, in Finland, you have to have winter tires on from December to February. One of the best laws, IMO. Brings money to Finland, for Finnish people working in tire industry, it keeps people safe with our winter.
Same law all over Scandinavia I think we got It here in Sweden anyway
Winter tires required by law from october to may in norway.
In Slovakia you have to have winter tires only if there is a snow on the road. Everyone has them in case it snows so it’s basically the same
In Serbia, which is nowhere near as cold as Finland, we must use winter tires from november to march on all four wheels, and you can only drive with summer tires in this period if the road is bone dry and if your tires grooves are deeper than 4mm. Othervise you get fined.
In Quebec, winters are mandatory.
In Ontario, you don’t have to have ANY winters on at all…
Pathetic IMO.
I have an M2 coming to Switzerland in the end of December and I already ordered the winter boots. It’s absolutely essential in the colder cantons. If I have an accident - even if unrelated to road traction - insurance may be problematic if I’m not using winter tyres.
Exactly it’s essential in all switzerland , I just hope we get some snow again. The last years have been quite poor
I don’t change Tyres i change my Wheels and that as soon as the Temperature drops below 8°C during morning and evening hours.
I used to dry a 1990 Cherokee 4.0 with a set of very chunky Winter tyres all year round but then the Jeep did never move faster then 110kph (about 66mph) and i needed the Offroad capability and extra Grip of the Winter Tyres to tow and/or salvage my Clients Cars.
There is a law in Lithuania that after 10th of November you have to change summer tyres to winter. Too bad I bought firm winter tyres, can’t feel the road very well.
lietuva kažkokia ne pagal vietą, kai pasninga tai bbžn ant kokių grandinių tenka važiuot
Here in Slovenia it is mandatory to have winter tires (or good summer tires and chains) from the 15th of november to 15th (I think) of march. I do swap for winters simply because it’s safer that way (after short ownership of an old audi with bald tires during the winter I kinda appreciate that). However I’m not a big fan of all season rubber - there is just to much compromise both in cold and warm weather (IMO) and if you don’t drive that much (and if you don’t do spirited driving all that often) most winter tires will be fine. through summer
the cost of winter tires is offset because you won’t be using your summer tires, which will make them last longer. if you drive in the snow, you should definitely get winter tires. in the long run it won’t end up costing much more
The problem with this logic is it costs money to have the tires switched over and even though your summer tires won’t wear out as soon, they will still dry rot whether you use them or not. I live in Colorado and a lot of people use snow tires but my family has always just used good all season tires and we have never had a problem.
Please revise the title of this article. It is completely misleading. His end point is: It depends on the relative weather in your area. Not: How winter tires work and why they might not be worth it. Cmon, as journalists you should be more careful before spilling out misleading titles.
Came here to write just that, thanks!
“Journalists”
Imagine going out in the winter ,sidewalks covered in snow and ice and u’re with ur sneakers. If I had to play the drinking game for every time u fell down, id die of alcohol poisoning