Thanks to its new Turbo Compound engine, the latest Volvo VNL heavy-duty truck model delivers up to 11 per cent fuel savings compared to their 2015 model-year trucks
This Hellcat Redeye-based sleigh - used for a new Dodge ad campaign - still has a running engine
Russian car tinkerers Garage54 attempt to kill a Lada's engine using a variety of different substances
In this amusing video from Scumbag Labs, the physics of Mario Kart are tested in the real world...
In this new episode of The Hoonigans' Scumbag Labs, the team try to see if a thick layer of washing-up liquid can actually stop a 600bhp rallycross car from launching
Motorbike helmets are pretty tough, but they just aren't a match for inventive Finnish YouTubers...
This old Jeep Grand Cherokee had a go at tug of war with a tree, but predictably, the tree won...
The driver of this first-gen SLK was spotted in Barcelona driving with a wheel hanging off after what must have been a huge accident
Ever wondered whether a Lada Riva would still drive after you filled it with five tonnes of concrete? Thankfully, Garage 54 is here to answer that burning question
It seems the Internet isn't done with squeaking rubber chickens yet, as proven by this new video from Garage 54...
Doug DeMuro meticulously picks apart the Metris - the US-market version of the Vito. And he isn't impressed...
While being chased by a VW Up GTI at the car's recent launch in France, one 2CV driver clearly did not want to yield to new baby hot hatch...
With terminal rust setting in, bold used car buyer Tyler Hoover decided burying his 1983 Chrysler Lebaron was the best option...
Actor Ansel Elgort has been making the most of the excessively snowy weather New York City has been experiencing
YouTube channel 'The Slow Mo Guys' hired a crane and a four-tonne wrecking ball to see how well three cars held up...