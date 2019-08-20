or register
Here's How Volvo Trucks’ Turbo Compound Engine Helps You Live Like A VIP

Thanks to its new Turbo Compound engine, the latest Volvo VNL heavy-duty truck model delivers up to 11 per cent fuel savings compared to their 2015 model-year trucks

4 months ago Funny 9 comments
Dodge Made A Challenger Hellcat Sleigh And It (Sort Of) Works

This Hellcat Redeye-based sleigh - used for a new Dodge ad campaign - still has a running engine

a year ago Funny 21 comments
Watch A Car Get Fed Vegetable Oil, Cola And Water Until It Dies

Russian car tinkerers Garage54 attempt to kill a Lada's engine using a variety of different substances

a year ago Funny 12 comments
This Mario Kart-Style Experiment Involves Banana Skins And An Audi RS5

In this amusing video from Scumbag Labs, the physics of Mario Kart are tested in the real world...

a year ago Funny 72 comments
What Happens If You Launch A 600bhp Rallycross Car On Dish Soap?

In this new episode of The Hoonigans' Scumbag Labs, the team try to see if a thick layer of washing-up liquid can actually stop a 600bhp rallycross car from launching

a year ago Funny 22 comments
Here's A Motorbike Helmet Getting Obliterated By The 'Smashinator'

Motorbike helmets are pretty tough, but they just aren't a match for inventive Finnish YouTubers...

a year ago Funny 11 comments
Can You Rip An Engine Out Using A Tow Strap And A Tree?

This old Jeep Grand Cherokee had a go at tug of war with a tree, but predictably, the tree won...

a year ago Funny 23 comments
This Mercedes SLK Driver Has Strange Ideas About Roadworthiness

The driver of this first-gen SLK was spotted in Barcelona driving with a wheel hanging off after what must have been a huge accident

a year ago Funny 28 comments
5 Tonnes Of Concrete Are No Match For A Plucky Old Lada

Ever wondered whether a Lada Riva would still drive after you filled it with five tonnes of concrete? Thankfully, Garage 54 is here to answer that burning question

2 years ago Funny 23 comments
Behold The Majesty Of This Rubber Chicken Exhaust Mod

It seems the Internet isn't done with squeaking rubber chickens yet, as proven by this new video from Garage 54...

2 years ago Funny 18 comments
This Rant About The "Truly Terrible" Mercedes Metris Is Incredibly Thorough

Doug DeMuro meticulously picks apart the Metris - the US-market version of the Vito. And he isn't impressed...

2 years ago Funny 41 comments
Watch A Crazed 2CV Driver Give A Lean-Tastic Lesson In Commitment

While being chased by a VW Up GTI at the car's recent launch in France, one 2CV driver clearly did not want to yield to new baby hot hatch...

2 years ago Funny 64 comments
When All Else Fails, You At Least Have The Option Of Burying Your Car

With terminal rust setting in, bold used car buyer Tyler Hoover decided burying his 1983 Chrysler Lebaron was the best option...

2 years ago Funny 41 comments
Here's The Star Of Baby Driver Doing Snowy Skids In The Hero WRX

Actor Ansel Elgort has been making the most of the excessively snowy weather New York City has been experiencing

2 years ago Funny 32 comments
Watch An E46 3-Series Get Hit By A Wrecking Ball In Slow Motion

YouTube channel 'The Slow Mo Guys' hired a crane and a four-tonne wrecking ball to see how well three cars held up...

2 years ago Funny 43 comments

