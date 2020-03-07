or register
You Weren't Expecting The Mansory Audi RS6 To Be Subtle, Were You?

The C8 Audi RS6 has been given the Mansory treatment, with predictably opinion-dividing results

The C8 Audi RS6 tuning game is heating up. Already we’ve seen a fettled version of the super estate from Abt, and now Mansory has had a go.

As you might expect, the results are rather in yer face. The Mansoried RS6 receives a new front splitter, fresh side skirts and a new rear bumper with a redesigned diffuser. A new vented bonnet has been added, along with orange stripes.

The orange theme continues inside (although Mansory hasn’t provided any images of the part leather, part Alcantara cabin yet), and there are splashes of orange on the 22-inch forged wheels too. The most unusual touch? That’d be the new pentagonal exhaust trims.

The standard C8 RS6’s 4.0-litre V8 develops 592bhp, making for a 0-62mph time of 3.6 seconds. That’s plenty fast enough, we’d argue. But if you’re picking up the phone to Mansory in the first place, you most likely don’t think like regular folk.

With that in mind, the German firm has extracted some extra go from the Porsche co-developed V8, yielding a new output of 720bhp. Torque? That’s now at 737lb ft, or if you prefer, 1000Nm. Crivens.

