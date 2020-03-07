You Weren't Expecting The Mansory Audi RS6 To Be Subtle, Were You?

The C8 Audi RS6 tuning game is heating up. Already we’ve seen a fettled version of the super estate from Abt, and now Mansory has had a go.

As you might expect, the results are rather in yer face. The Mansoried RS6 receives a new front splitter, fresh side skirts and a new rear bumper with a redesigned diffuser. A new vented bonnet has been added, along with orange stripes.

The orange theme continues inside (although Mansory hasn’t provided any images of the part leather, part Alcantara cabin yet), and there are splashes of orange on the 22-inch forged wheels too. The most unusual touch? That’d be the new pentagonal exhaust trims.