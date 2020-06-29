You Can Buy A £12,000 Carbon Mugen Bonnet For The FK8 Honda Civic Type R
Some wild new Mugen parts are now available for the current Civic Type R, but they aren't cheap...
The current Honda Civic Type R is not a hot hatch for the shy and retiring type. The FK8’s wings, vents and creases are - depending on who you ask - its best or worst attribute, but for anyone with weird enough taste to think the car’s styling doesn’t go far enough, Mugen has some solutions.
The renown tuner and motorsports outfit - founded by the son of Honda Motor Company founder Soichiro Honda - has a range of especially bonkers aesthetic additions for the Type R. Two new parts - an ‘aero bonnet’ and a rear wing, both made from carbon fibre - have been added, and are now available in the UK via distributor Torque GT.
Given that both parts are large and made from a highly exotic material, they understandable aren’t cheap. The wing is £10,651.21, although if you’re happy to have it in glass fibre-reinforced plastic that drops to…a still very hefty £7,455.85.
The bonnet, meanwhile - one of several carbon Mugen hoods - is £11,834.68. Like the wing, it’s made from dry carbon fibre, an even more expensive version of the material made with pre-impregnated resin. The upper and lower dry carbon sections are attached to the standard FK8’s steel inner bonnet rib.
Various other carbon fibre parts - including some front grille ‘garnish’ and a pair mirror caps - are also on the Mugen menu. Chuck them in the basket along with all of the more affordable vacuum-moulded plastic parts (side skirts, front splitter, rear diffuser and so on), and it’s possible to almost match the value of a brand new Type R in aesthetic and aero tweaks. Yikes.
The wheels seen on the FK8 above are available at Hendy - another UK Mugen distributor. Sitting down? Good - they’re £7200. Thankfully, there are some more attainable bits available, including a carbon fibre gear knob for £170.
Any of these Mugen go-faster bits take your fancy?
