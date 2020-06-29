You Can Buy A £12,000 Carbon Mugen Bonnet For The FK8 Honda Civic Type R

Some wild new Mugen parts are now available for the current Civic Type R, but they aren't cheap...

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

The current Honda Civic Type R is not a hot hatch for the shy and retiring type. The FK8’s wings, vents and creases are - depending on who you ask - its best or worst attribute, but for anyone with weird enough taste to think the car’s styling doesn’t go far enough, Mugen has some solutions. The renown tuner and motorsports outfit - founded by the son of Honda Motor Company founder Soichiro Honda - has a range of especially bonkers aesthetic additions for the Type R. Two new parts - an ‘aero bonnet’ and a rear wing, both made from carbon fibre - have been added, and are now available in the UK via distributor Torque GT.

Given that both parts are large and made from a highly exotic material, they understandable aren’t cheap. The wing is £10,651.21, although if you’re happy to have it in glass fibre-reinforced plastic that drops to…a still very hefty £7,455.85. The bonnet, meanwhile - one of several carbon Mugen hoods - is £11,834.68. Like the wing, it’s made from dry carbon fibre, an even more expensive version of the material made with pre-impregnated resin. The upper and lower dry carbon sections are attached to the standard FK8’s steel inner bonnet rib.