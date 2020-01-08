Will A Set Of Winter Tyres 'Ruin' Your Performance Car?
Winter tyres work brilliantly in snowy and icy conditions, but how much do they compromise performance on warmer days? Tyre Reviews decided to find out with a road trip and a track day
Not everyone tucks away their performance cars in winter. But if you do want to drive throughout the coldest period of the year with no issues, it’s worth considering fitting winter tyres. Particularly if you live somewhere that experiences very low temperatures, or intend on taking the car to a chilly environment - on a skiing trip, perhaps.
Winter tyres are a compromise, however. The ‘sipes’ that are cut into the tread are great for gripping cold, slippery surfaces, but they introduce a lot of block movement. This affects both wet and dry performance on warmer days, while also introducing an element of vagueness to the steering and chassis feedback.
Tyre technology is improving all the time, however. So, to see if these boots can perform a double act, Tyre Reviews took a 992 Porsche 911 Carrera S on a road trip to the Alps to locate some snow, and also blasted it around a damp sprint course back in the UK.
Take a look at the video for the conclusion.
1 comment