Will A Set Of Winter Tyres 'Ruin' Your Performance Car?

Not everyone tucks away their performance cars in winter. But if you do want to drive throughout the coldest period of the year with no issues, it’s worth considering fitting winter tyres. Particularly if you live somewhere that experiences very low temperatures, or intend on taking the car to a chilly environment - on a skiing trip, perhaps.

Winter tyres are a compromise, however. The ‘sipes’ that are cut into the tread are great for gripping cold, slippery surfaces, but they introduce a lot of block movement. This affects both wet and dry performance on warmer days, while also introducing an element of vagueness to the steering and chassis feedback.