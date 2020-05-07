Why The Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder Will Be The Perfect Modern Lambo

Lamborghini has revealed the inevitable Spyder version of the Huracan Evo RWD, and it'll be the one to go for

When Lamborghini revealed the rear-wheel drive version of the Huracan Evo, we declared it to be the baby Lambo of choice. And at the time, that was true. But now, there’s drop-top Spyder version of the same car, and it’s the only Huracan you should be considering. No, really! Unlike the related Audi R8, the Huracan Evo doesn’t use gasoline particulate filters (GPFs) on its 5.2-litre V10, making for an astonishingly brutal soundtrack. Now just imagine that raucous 10-cylinder melody making it to your ears with no roof in the way, in a more driver-focused rear-wheel drive setting.

Yes, you’ll attract even more attention, but you don’t buy a Lamborghini if you want to fly under the radar, do you? It is also worth pointing out that the dry weight of 1509kg makes it 120kg bulkier than the Evo RWD coupe, but the noise point we made a big song and dance about in the previous paragraph means we don’t really care. Plus, ditching the all-wheel drive system saves 34kg over the regular Evo Spyder. Like its fixed-roof sibling, the Evo RWD Spyder is slightly less powerful than the AWD version, developing 602bhp rather than 631. 0-62mph takes 3.5 seconds - a drop of two-tenths compared to the AWD Spyder and the Evo RWD coupe - while the top speed is 201mph.

The roof should - ideally - stay down wherever possible, but if you really must raise it, operation is possible while you’re travelling at anything up to 31mph, and takes about 17 seconds. The fabric hood can also be specced in several different colours. To go with the rear-wheel drive layout, the Spyder gets an overhauled ‘Performance Traction Control System’ (P-TCS). It allows for more wheelspin in the car’s sportier modes, and when it does intervene, it’s been tuned to do so in a smoother fashion.