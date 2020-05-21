or register
DIY

What Are The Best Performance 17 And 18" Tyres?

Michelin, Goodyear and Continental each make high-performance tyres in 17 and 18 inches, but which company makes the best hoop?

If you’re running 19 or 20-inch wheels, there are some great tyres available to you. The Michelin Pilot Sport 4S, Continental Sport Contact 6 and Goodyear Eagle F1 Super Sport are all tempting ‘ultra-ultra high-performance’ options, but if your car has 17 or 18-inch rims (depending on where you live, in some cases) you won’t be able to get hold of any of these in the right size.

Thankfully, each of these ‘UUHP’ boots has a ‘little brother’. The Michelin Pilot Sport 4, Continental Premium Contact 6 and Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 5 are each available in 17 and 18-inch diameters, but which is best? To ensure you’re best informed before going shopping, Jonathan Benson of Tyre Reviews has performed a long-term test of all three using a Skoda Octavia vRS.

So, which is best? We’ll let Jon fill you in, but it’s not a simple answer. Exactly what you’re looking for in your tyres along with how much you’re willing to spend will determine which you should probably go for. From the sounds of it, though, you can’t really go wrong with any one of these three hoops.

