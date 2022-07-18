or register
Harry Waring profile picture Harry Waring 15 hours ago
News

Up Close And Personal With An Incredible $40 Million Car Collection

RM Sotheby’s invited Car Throttle for a preview of its upcoming Monterey auction

Remind me later
Ferrari - Up Close And Personal With An Incredible $40 Million Car Collection - News

Oscar Davis was a businessman and car enthusiast who built a collection of the world’s most flawless vintage cars across his lifetime. The collection is set to be auctioned off this August by RM Sotheby’s, and we were given the chance to get up close and personal with five of the collection’s Italian gems.

Ferrari - Up Close And Personal With An Incredible $40 Million Car Collection - News

It’s not every day you get the opportunity to see such rare machines, and these cars are amongst the best looking we’ve seen. The five vehicles previewed by RM Sotheby’s included:

1958 Maserati 450S by Fantuzzi – estimate $9-11 million (around £7.5-£9.2 million)
1955 Maserati A6G/54 2000 Spyder by Zagato – estimate $4.5-5.5 million (around £3.8-£4.6 million)
1938 Talbot-Lago T150-C SS Teardrop Coupe by Figoni et Falaschi - $9-11 million (around £7.5-£9.2 million)
1957 Ferrari 500 TRC Spider by Scaglietti - $8-10 million (around £6.7-£8.4 million)
1953 Ferrari 375 MM Spider by Scaglietti – estimate $8-10 million (around £6.7-£8.4 million)

Ferrari - Up Close And Personal With An Incredible $40 Million Car Collection - News

We love the deep-blue Zagato-built Maserati, though we certainly wouldn’t turn down the opportunity to get behind the wheel of the Ferraris, either. Unfortunately, with those staggering estimated prices, chances are that we won’t be driving any of these gorgeous machines any time soon.

See also: Three Incredibly Rare Nissan Skyline GT-Rs Are Coming Up For Auction

The story of Oscar Davis only adds to the appeal of this collection. The Davis family emigrated from Hungary to New York City in 1928, and Oscar served in the Second World War shortly after his 18th birthday before returning to the United States. He went on to set up a plastic fittings company before establishing Hayward Industries, one of the most prominent players in the swimming pool industry. Being a petrolhead, Oscar Davis used the earnings from his business success to build one of the world’s most incredible vintage car collections. Money well spent, we think.

Ferrari - Up Close And Personal With An Incredible $40 Million Car Collection - News

These five immaculately maintained Italian beauties have a combined estimated value of over $40 million (£33.4 million), but we’re only scratching the surface of Oscar Davis’s collection. The five will be joined by a host of other vintage driving machines, including rare Bugattis, Ferraris, Lancias, Fords and Maseratis. The entire collection will be auctioned off between 18 and 20 August at RM Sotheby’s annual Monterey Auction.

More Ferrari posts

0 comments

Recommended News The Last Lotus Elise Has Gone To The Person Who Inspired Its Name Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News Pagani Rejects Electric Supercars, Sticking To V12s Instead News 161-Mile Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta Sells For Record-Breaking $5.35m On Bring A Trailer News Off-Roading In Your Rolls-Royce Cullinan? You Need This Lift Kit News The Citroen Ami Buggy Sold Out In 18 Minutes News Here’s Your Chance To Buy Sean Connery’s Aston Martin DB5 News Watch The First 10-Second Toyota GR Yaris Hurl Itself Down The Quarter Mile News Max Verstappen Calls For Investigation Over “Turtle” Aston Martin F1 Safety Car News Be Seen In The Ferrari 296 GTS Spider

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or