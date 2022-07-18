Up Close And Personal With An Incredible $40 Million Car Collection

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Oscar Davis was a businessman and car enthusiast who built a collection of the world’s most flawless vintage cars across his lifetime. The collection is set to be auctioned off this August by RM Sotheby’s, and we were given the chance to get up close and personal with five of the collection’s Italian gems.

It’s not every day you get the opportunity to see such rare machines, and these cars are amongst the best looking we’ve seen. The five vehicles previewed by RM Sotheby’s included: 1958 Maserati 450S by Fantuzzi – estimate $9-11 million (around £7.5-£9.2 million)

1955 Maserati A6G/54 2000 Spyder by Zagato – estimate $4.5-5.5 million (around £3.8-£4.6 million)

1938 Talbot-Lago T150-C SS Teardrop Coupe by Figoni et Falaschi - $9-11 million (around £7.5-£9.2 million)

1957 Ferrari 500 TRC Spider by Scaglietti - $8-10 million (around £6.7-£8.4 million)

1953 Ferrari 375 MM Spider by Scaglietti – estimate $8-10 million (around £6.7-£8.4 million)

We love the deep-blue Zagato-built Maserati, though we certainly wouldn’t turn down the opportunity to get behind the wheel of the Ferraris, either. Unfortunately, with those staggering estimated prices, chances are that we won’t be driving any of these gorgeous machines any time soon. See also: Three Incredibly Rare Nissan Skyline GT-Rs Are Coming Up For Auction The story of Oscar Davis only adds to the appeal of this collection. The Davis family emigrated from Hungary to New York City in 1928, and Oscar served in the Second World War shortly after his 18th birthday before returning to the United States. He went on to set up a plastic fittings company before establishing Hayward Industries, one of the most prominent players in the swimming pool industry. Being a petrolhead, Oscar Davis used the earnings from his business success to build one of the world’s most incredible vintage car collections. Money well spent, we think.