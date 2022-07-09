Three Incredibly Rare Nissan Skyline GT-Rs Are Coming Up For Auction
Featuring a motorsport legend, a near delivery mileage R33 and a gorgeous black 1989 R32
We just can’t get enough of old-school Japanese sports cars, and there’s arguably nothing quite as desirable as the family of Nissan Skyline GT-Rs. If you love these boxy Japanese roadgoing racers as much as we do, then you’ll be very interested in this incredible auction held by RM Sotheby’s, which features three of the best GT-Rs we’ve ever seen.
The auction’s headliner is the 1994 Nissan Skyline GT-R JGTCC GT1 built by the legendary Masahiro Hasemi. It’s complete with its original racing specification and finished in an epic white, red and blue GT1 racing livery. This tricked-out R33 went undefeated in Japan’s highest level of touring car competition for four consecutive seasons between 1990 and 1993, and is also the only R33 ever to win a Japanese 24-Hour endurance race. It owes its success to a highly modified RB26DETT engine and an Xtrac six-speed sequential transmission built to destroy the competition. If this racing legend takes your fancy, you’d better have deep pockets, as RM Sotheby’s expects it to fetch between $500,000 (around £417,000) and $550,000 (£460,000) at auction.
Next, we need to sound the ‘Midnight Purple Skyline’ alarm. This flawless-looking 1995 R33 Skyline will also go under the hammer at the ‘Monterey’ auction. Its 2.6-litre twin-turbocharged RB26DETT inline six-cylinder engine remains completely stock, while the car has covered just 988 miles in its lifetime. Considering the R33 was first released in 1995, this has to be one of the lowest mileage R33 Skylines out there. It comes at a high cost, though, with RM Sotheby’s expecting the Midnight Purple beauty to sell for between $150,000 (roughly £125,000) and $180,000 (£150,000).
Finally, we have a gorgeous black R32 from 1989 with just 18,175 miles on the clock. The car remains unmodified, albeit for a period-correct aftermarket exhaust and golden BBC wheels, which get a big thumbs up from us. The vehicle was exported from Japan in 2018, and you’ll find the same twin-turbocharged 2.6-litre RB26DETT inline-six engine and five-speed manual gearbox in this car as the R33. While this Skyline is being offered without a reserve, RM Sotheby‘s expect it to sell for between $80,000 (around £67,000) and $100,000 (£83,500), which would make it the cheapest of the bunch but, still, a cost not to be sniffed at.
The cars will be up for auction on RM Sotheby’s website between August 18th and 20th, so head over if you fancy your luck in the bidding war. Which of these three Skylines would you choose?
