Three Incredibly Rare Nissan Skyline GT-Rs Are Coming Up For Auction

We just can’t get enough of old-school Japanese sports cars, and there’s arguably nothing quite as desirable as the family of Nissan Skyline GT-Rs. If you love these boxy Japanese roadgoing racers as much as we do, then you’ll be very interested in this incredible auction held by RM Sotheby’s, which features three of the best GT-Rs we’ve ever seen.

The auction’s headliner is the 1994 Nissan Skyline GT-R JGTCC GT1 built by the legendary Masahiro Hasemi. It’s complete with its original racing specification and finished in an epic white, red and blue GT1 racing livery. This tricked-out R33 went undefeated in Japan’s highest level of touring car competition for four consecutive seasons between 1990 and 1993, and is also the only R33 ever to win a Japanese 24-Hour endurance race. It owes its success to a highly modified RB26DETT engine and an Xtrac six-speed sequential transmission built to destroy the competition. If this racing legend takes your fancy, you’d better have deep pockets, as RM Sotheby’s expects it to fetch between $500,000 (around £417,000) and $550,000 (£460,000) at auction.