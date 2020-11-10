Turns Out The Lamborghini Huracan Spyder Makes A Pretty Decent Submarine

If your route home is blocked by severe floodwater, a low-slung, convertible supercar is surely one of the worst vehicles for the job. However, that didn’t stop one Lamborghini Huracan Spyder driver charging through a flooded road in downtown Fort Lauderdale on Sunday, putting incredible faith in the seals of the car’s folding fabric roof.

The Huracan’s mid-engine layout and the reasonably high air intake high position (they’re just behind the rear quarter windows) no doubt helped avoid the V10 hydrolocking. But with the bow wave completely submerging the car for a moment, the driver was still lucky to make it through. Given how thoroughly the Huracan was dunked, there may well be some hefty bills on the way to rectify unseen damage.