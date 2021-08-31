Truck Carrying Wind Turbine Blade Wiped Out After Getting Stuck On Train Crossing

Since wind turbines tend to be observed from a distance, we never really get a sense of their scale. They are huge, though, as evidenced by a single bland needing to be transported with an 18-wheeler lorry in this video. They’re not the easiest things to haul, and unfortunately, the driver of this particular rig made things much harder by trying to negotiate a tight turn onto a level crossing in Luling, Texas.

The truck can be seen straightening up as a freight train’s horn blares in the background, but it’s too late to get out of the way - the trailer is struck, sending the cab toppling on its side. The blade suffers significant damage, and the truck comes off pretty poorly too.