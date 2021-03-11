Toyota GR Supra Jarama Edition Arrives With Fancy Blue Paint And 90-Unit Production Limit
The 'A90' Supra has spawned a (very) limited-run special celebrating the location of the original media launch
It’s our hope that at some point there’ll be an extra-special, more hardcore version of the GR Supra. The sports car already proven itself to be a great platform for mods, so we’ve no doubt that a little in-house fettling would do the ‘A90’ wonders.
This isn’t such a car, but don’t let that put you off. It’s a limited-run version of the 3.0-litre Supra, dubbed the Jarama Edition. It’s the second GR Supra to be named after a track (the first being the 2.0-litre Fuji Edition), and it’s intended to honour the Spanish circuit used for the original media launch in 2019.
Its finished in Horizon Blue, complemented by 19-inch forged matte black wheels that look to be the same sort fitted to the Fuji Edition. Inside is a carbon fibre dashboard insert proudly displaying a production number and a circuit map of Jarama.
The standard kit list seems to match that of the generously-equipped base 3.0-litre Supra, which means Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, a 10-speaker sound system and an 8.8-inch infotainment screen are fitted at no extra cost.
Mechanically, it’s no different, meaning there’s a 3.0-litre turbocharged BMW ‘B58’ inline-six living under the long bonnet. It produces 335bhp and 365lb ft of torque, which is sent the way of the rear-most Michelins via an eight-speed automatic gearbox and an electronically-controlled locking differential.
Toyota GB says it’ll reveal pricing and ordering information later in the year. Expect a modest increase over the £53,655 it charges for a base 3.0-litre Supra. In the UK, we’ll be getting 30 of the 90 units available across Europe.
