Toyota GR Supra Jarama Edition Arrives With Fancy Blue Paint And 90-Unit Production Limit

The 'A90' Supra has spawned a (very) limited-run special celebrating the location of the original media launch

Toyota GR Supra Jarama Edition

It’s our hope that at some point there’ll be an extra-special, more hardcore version of the GR Supra. The sports car already proven itself to be a great platform for mods, so we’ve no doubt that a little in-house fettling would do the ‘A90’ wonders.

This isn’t such a car, but don’t let that put you off. It’s a limited-run version of the 3.0-litre Supra, dubbed the Jarama Edition. It’s the second GR Supra to be named after a track (the first being the 2.0-litre Fuji Edition), and it’s intended to honour the Spanish circuit used for the original media launch in 2019.

Toyota GR Supra Jarama Edition

Its finished in Horizon Blue, complemented by 19-inch forged matte black wheels that look to be the same sort fitted to the Fuji Edition. Inside is a carbon fibre dashboard insert proudly displaying a production number and a circuit map of Jarama.

The standard kit list seems to match that of the generously-equipped base 3.0-litre Supra, which means Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, a 10-speaker sound system and an 8.8-inch infotainment screen are fitted at no extra cost.

Toyota GR Supra Jarama Edition

Mechanically, it’s no different, meaning there’s a 3.0-litre turbocharged BMW ‘B58’ inline-six living under the long bonnet. It produces 335bhp and 365lb ft of torque, which is sent the way of the rear-most Michelins via an eight-speed automatic gearbox and an electronically-controlled locking differential.

Toyota GR Supra Jarama Edition

Toyota GB says it’ll reveal pricing and ordering information later in the year. Expect a modest increase over the £53,655 it charges for a base 3.0-litre Supra. In the UK, we’ll be getting 30 of the 90 units available across Europe.

