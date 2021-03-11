Toyota GR Supra Jarama Edition Arrives With Fancy Blue Paint And 90-Unit Production Limit

It’s our hope that at some point there’ll be an extra-special, more hardcore version of the GR Supra. The sports car already proven itself to be a great platform for mods, so we’ve no doubt that a little in-house fettling would do the ‘A90’ wonders.

This isn’t such a car, but don’t let that put you off. It’s a limited-run version of the 3.0-litre Supra, dubbed the Jarama Edition. It’s the second GR Supra to be named after a track (the first being the 2.0-litre Fuji Edition), and it’s intended to honour the Spanish circuit used for the original media launch in 2019.