or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 10 hours ago 10
News

Three Generations Of Quad-Turbo Bugatti Come Together For Incredible Photocall

The 'Holy Trinity of modern Bugatti' - the EB110, Chiron and Veyron - have been brought together in Dubai for a stunning set of images

Remind me later
Bugatti - Three Generations Of Quad-Turbo Bugatti Come Together For Incredible Photocall - News

We wouldn’t blame you if you got bored of hearing the term ‘Holy Trinity’ bandied about a few years ago for a certain set of hybrid hypercars. Now that the electrified McLaren, Ferrari and Porsche have slipped away from the headlines, however, Bugatti has sought to requisition the biblical term for three of its own cars - the EB110, the Veyron and the Chiron.

Bugatti - Three Generations Of Quad-Turbo Bugatti Come Together For Incredible Photocall - News

The “Holy Trinity of modern Bugatti,” as the company calls it, is made up of its three quad-turbocharged monsters - the elder powered by a V12, and the more recent two packing W16s. They’ve all been brought together in Dubai (where else) for a magnificent set of photos, just in time to remind us of how spectacular the outside world can look as we spend more time inside than ever.

Bugatti - Three Generations Of Quad-Turbo Bugatti Come Together For Incredible Photocall - News

Admittedly, none of them is pretty in a conventional sense, but all in one group, the trio is quite a sight to behold. We’ve decided to post all eight images in here with links to higher resolution versions, should you fancy sprucing up your desktop/laptop/mobile with fresh wallpaper.

Bugatti - Three Generations Of Quad-Turbo Bugatti Come Together For Incredible Photocall - News

What’s particularly interesting is just how well the EB110 (here in the more powerful SuperSport form, as is the Veyron) fits with the newer cars - it just looks right in the frame. That’s despite it coming from a completely different era for the company.

Bugatti - Three Generations Of Quad-Turbo Bugatti Come Together For Incredible Photocall - News

Italian entrepreneur Romano Artioli bought the brand in 1987, set up shop near Modena, and managed to get 139 EB110s through the door before the company collapsed in 1995. It’d be another 10 years until the arrival of the Veyron, which was designed, developed and built under the ownership of VW Group.

Bugatti - Three Generations Of Quad-Turbo Bugatti Come Together For Incredible Photocall - News

It remains an important part of the company’s colourful history, as evidenced by it being here, and by Bugatti recreating it with the Chiron-based Centodieci.

Bugatti - Three Generations Of Quad-Turbo Bugatti Come Together For Incredible Photocall - News
Bugatti - Three Generations Of Quad-Turbo Bugatti Come Together For Incredible Photocall - News

The question is, if you could own just one of these, which would it be? Get voting…

More Bugatti posts

10 comments

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News The Goodwood Festival Of Speed Has Been Postponed News The Nissan GT-R Nismo Is Now Tsukuba's Fastest Production Car News This Is The New And Enlarged Seat Leon News UK Cars Have Been Given A Six-Month MOT Exemption News The Porsche Panamera 10 Years Edition Is A Birthday Trim Exercise News Check Out Toyota's 5 Awesome SEMA Supra Concepts News Mazda’s Testing An RX-8 Mule At The Nurburgring And We’re Excited News The 829bhp Glickenhaus 007 Is A Le Mans Hypercar Challenger

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or