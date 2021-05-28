This Widebody 964 Porsche 911 Restomod Has A 500bhp Electric Powertrain

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

If you want a restomodded 964 Porsche 911, the level of choice is ridiculous. New players in this field seem to be emerging all the time, but one is doing something very different to set itself apart from the Singers of the world. Everrati doesn’t rebuild the 964’s original flat-six and fill it full of unobtainium and adamantium parts. Instead, on the new ‘Signature’, the Oxfordshire-based company gets rid of the internal combustion bit entirely and replaces it with an electric powertrain.

It’s been doing this with Porsches for a while now while also producing electrified versions of the Land Rover Series 3 and Mercedes-Benz 190 SL Pagoda. And now, perhaps inevitably, 964s are on the menu. The donor car is stripped down to the bare monocoque, which is then blasted back to its zinc coating. After any necessary rust repairs are completed, Everrati’s engineers then seam-weld and refabricate various parts to stiffen everything up.

In that beefed up monocoque goes a 53kWh battery pack that powers a single electric motor, providing around 500bhp to the rear wheels and giving a range of 150 miles. Careful attention is paid to make sure both the overall weight figure and the weight distribution stays fairly close to the original car, so it’ll - in theory - still have the usual old 911 handling quirks. The original steel front and rear wings plus the doors are set to one side, replaced with new carbon fibre panels. The doors are reinforced with high-strength steel for better crash protection, and if you fancy, there’s a carbon fibre roof on the options list. Finally, the front and rear bumpers are proper Porsche widebody parts.