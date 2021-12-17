This One-Off Oldsmobile 442 Has A 550bhp Transverse V8 And SEMA History

The car you see here is the only ever Oldsmobile Intrigue fitted with a V8 engine, and it’s coming up for auction

Oldsmobile has been consigned to the history books (among the other now-dead GM brands) for ages now, but its 442 was one of the iconic muscle cars of the late 1960s, ’70s and 80s. Originally an option pack on Olds F-85 and Cutlass models, the 442 became a standalone model for the next few years. In 1999, Olds decided to pay tribute to its muscle car and built the last-ever 442, based on the much less muscly Oldsmobile Intrigue. The Intrigue typifies the curvy saloons that made up a good proportion of the 90s American car market, and was typically not very interesting.

This one is. The paint job isn’t an aftermarket rattle can job - the gold motifs recalled the Hurst cars, while it sits on a bespoke set of aluminium wheels designed to bear resemblance to the classic SSII wheels. That front bumper is unique and features the same grilles as the 1970 442, while the ram air hood is also a one-off. At the back, there’s a custom rear wing with gold tips and a bumper with large dual-exit exhausts.

Every other Intrigue came with a V6, either a Buick lump or a shortened version of the Cadillac Northstar V8. Powering this one is the full-size Northstar, mounted transversely and chucking out over 540bhp. As the Intrigue was front-driven, we’d expect this 442 tribute to also send its power to the front wheels, through a four-speed auto. Torque-steery, we’d imagine. Inside, the 442 treatment is far more subtle. Perhaps too subtle. There are two-tone beige and white seats and exclusive 442 floor mats, plus an updated stereo, but the rest of the interior is full of 1990s hard plastics and 1990s leather and wood.