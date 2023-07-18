This Manhart Delta Integrale Is Yet Another Awesome Restomod

Take a classic, make it better, and boost the power 375bhp - that's the thinking behind this Manhart creation

Many will say that you can’t get better than an original Lancia Delta Integrale, that classic rally-bred hottest of hatches. But German tuner Manhart has something to say about that. And maybe we should listen to them, because they’ve just unveiled this absolute monster. The Manhart Integrale 400 takes an original 1980s Lancia and restomods the heck out of it, with matt paint, grey OZ Racing Rallye alloys and a LOT more power.

Where the original 16v car had 200 horses under the bonnet, this one has 375, courtesy of upgrades that include Manhart’s home-brewed pistons, rods, cams and a stonking turbo, mixed with various software wizardry. Pair that with an uprated five-speed manual gearbox and a Sachs clutch, in a car that weighs very little by modern standards, and you’ve got big smiles waiting to happen. Other upgrades include a Manhart Evo big-brake kit with 380mm front discs and 284mm at the back, and KW Variant 3 coilover suspension. Oh, and a beefy Manhart Evo spoiler. Inside, you’ll get a short shifter, customer instruments and an OMP sports steering wheel, all tailored by Manhart themselves.

The car you’re looking at here is just one possible spec for the Mangart Integrale 400, and if you want to buy it, you’ll need to dig out €129,900, which is a shade over £110,000. But don’t worry if you don’t like grey and black, or if you need time to get that kind of money together – Manhart will build you your own bespoke Integrale in whatever spec you like.