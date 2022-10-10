This Is What 0-62mph in 1.416 Seconds Looks Like

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Move aside Tesla, there’s a new acceleration king on the block – a group of twenty students from the University of Stuttgart have built the fastest accelerating electric car in the world. The single-seater carbon-fibre EV set the new acceleration record on 6 October 2022 at the Bosch racetrack in Renningen, Germany, reaching 0-62mph in a sensational 1.416 seconds. That’s right, the quickest electric car of all time was built by a group of teenagers and early 20-something-year-olds. The car was built by GreenTeam, and the record-breaking run was filmed for our viewing pleasure.

The carbon-fibre racing machine weighs in at just under 145kg, which is impressively low considering the car uses a four-wheel drive system. Custom-made motors deliver 180kW to the wheels with the help of a bespoke battery pack, while the car’s aerodynamic body styling helps the machine carve through the air as quickly as possible. See also: Porsche Taycan Beats Tesla Model S To Nurburgring EV Lap Record The car’s incredibly low weight means that power to weight comes in at a staggering 1726bhp/tonne. As you’d expect from such a blisteringly quick machine, the GreenTeam faced a host of challenges throughout the building and testing process, explained Pavel Povolni, first chairman of the Förderverein GreenTeam Uni Stuttgart e.V.