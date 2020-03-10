or register
This Is The Swoopy, Model S-Rivalling Audi E-Tron GT

Audi's incoming Porsche Taycan counterpart and Tesla Model S rival has been spotted undergoing cold weather testing

Tony Stark’s latest ride is edging closer to production. First revealed in concept form at the LA Auto Show in 2018, the Audi E-Tron GT has been papped undergoing cold weather testing, and not even heavy camouflage can hide its curvy flanks.

The show car was certainly a looker, and the good news is the production version should be just as handsome. The E-Tron SUV, remember, wasn’t a big styling departure from the E-Tron Quattro concept that preceded it.

The concept version was good for 582bhp via a dual-motor setup powered by a 90kWh battery pack, making for a 0-62mph time of just 3.5 seconds. We’re expecting that level of performance to be replicated by at least one derivative of the E-Tron.

We certainly know the E-Tron’s guts have the capability. Under the skin the Sportback will be closely related to Porsche’s Taycan, which is available in 571bhp, 671bhp and guises 751bhp badged 4S, Turbo and Turbo S respectively. The biggest available battery will almost certainly be the same 93.5kWh pack that’s fitted as standard on the Turbo and Turbo S.

The expectation is for the E-Tron GT to make its full debut at the LA Auto Show this November, before being launched early 2021.

