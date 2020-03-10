This Is The Swoopy, Model S-Rivalling Audi E-Tron GT

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Tony Stark’s latest ride is edging closer to production. First revealed in concept form at the LA Auto Show in 2018, the Audi E-Tron GT has been papped undergoing cold weather testing, and not even heavy camouflage can hide its curvy flanks. The show car was certainly a looker, and the good news is the production version should be just as handsome. The E-Tron SUV, remember, wasn’t a big styling departure from the E-Tron Quattro concept that preceded it.

The concept version was good for 582bhp via a dual-motor setup powered by a 90kWh battery pack, making for a 0-62mph time of just 3.5 seconds. We’re expecting that level of performance to be replicated by at least one derivative of the E-Tron.