Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 5 hours ago 0
News

This Is Probably The Ford Bronco Raptor

A much burlier version of the new Bronco has been spotted undergoing testing, and it's most likely a 'Raptor' version of the vehicle

The Ford Raptor sub-brand is in line for expansion. Joining the F-150 Raptor and Ranger Raptor will soon be a Bronco Raptor. Granted, the Blue Oval hasn’t confirmed this car’s existence yet, but what else could this heavily camouflaged prototype be?

It has flared arches, what looks like wider front/rear tracks, chunky BF Goodrich tyres, a tall stance, and a rear differential that doesn’t seem to be the same as the one in the regular Bronco.

Under the bodywork of this five-door Bronco, we suspect there’ll be beefy, long-travel Fox Racing Dampers - as per the other two Raptors - and a stiffened ladder frame. So, you’ll be able to jump it without bending things.

As for what’s under the bonnet of this Bronco - which was papped in Michigan - we can only speculate. The F-150 Raptor uses a 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6, while the Ranger Raptor uses a 2.0-litre turbodiesel. We can’t see a four-pot oil-burner flying in the US, so something bigger and petrol-powered seems much more likely. It might even get a V8, enabling it to go toe-to-toe with the incoming 6.4-litre Jeep Wrangler.

While Ford itself is yet to go on record about the Bronco Raptor, the vehicle was leaked via an employee’s Linkedin account a few weeks ago. Whether or not that was an accident, we can’t be sure - given the quite clearly staged video we saw of the Mach E 1400 we saw recently, the company is clearly happy to do the ‘leaking’ itself.

