The 2021 Ford Bronco Is Finally Here To Have A Scrap With The Wrangler

Ford has revealed the two and four-door versions of the off-road-focused Bronco, along with the softer Bronco Sport

After all the leaks, teasers and spy shots, the all-new Ford Bronco is finally here. The name is returning after a 24-year hiatus, although in terms of styling, the new version is much closer to the 1960s original, as opposed to the fifth-gen Bronco which went out of production in 1996. Retro-inspired looks aren’t everyone’s bag, but we like what we see - one of these and a current-gen Mustang would be a pretty sweet throwback-styled two-car garage. Unlike the original, there’s a longer wheelbase four-door version to go along with the two-door. Whichever you go for, there’s a strong focus on off-road toughness - both derivatives feature body-on-steel-frame-style construction, with solid rear axles. The Bronco doesn’t go quite as far as having a solid front axle like the Jeep Wrangler, however - the front suspension is fully independent.

You get 294mm of ground clearance, and partly thanks to the short overhangs, 29-degree and 37.2-degree breakover and departure angles, plus the ability to ford water up to 850mm deep. The Wrangler, for comparison, has 27.8 and 37-degree breakover and departure angles, 277mm of ground clearance and can wade in water up to 762mm deep. 35-inch all-terrain tyres are on the options lists for all derivatives, but it’s not all old-school off-road nouse - there’s plenty of tech going on too. Seven driving modes dictate how the car behaves - Normal, Eco, Sport, Slippery and Sand, Baja, Mud/Ruts and Rock Crawl. Along with those settings, the ‘Trail Toolbox’ suite of electronic trickery can be deployed to make your off-piste adventure easier.

The ‘Trail Control’ system is best thought of as off-road cruise control, while ‘Trail Turn’ uses torque vectoring to tighten your off-road turning radius. There’s also ‘Trail One Pedal’, a self-explanatory feature which makes acceleration and braking easier when rock crawling. The base four-wheel drive system uses a two-speed electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case, but if you fancy something which automatically flicks between the 2H and 4H modes, a two-speed electromechanical version is available. To add some extra adventure to your day, it’s also possible to leave a bunch of the Bronco’s body panels at home. The doors can be taken off, the rear quarter windows are removable, and the roof - available as either a hard or soft top - comes away in several panels.

Inside that potentially very airy cabin is a chunky dashboard with either an eight or 12-inch Sync infotainment system. Through these, it’s possible (with the right option ticked) to access 1000 “curated trail maps,” which work both on and offline. The engine line-up is fairly simple for now. You can have either a 2.3-litre Ecoboost inline-four producing 266bhp and 310lb ft or a 2.7-litre Ecoboost V6 churning out 306bhp and 400lb ft. These can be paired with either a seven-speed manual (featuring a crawl gear) or a 10-speed automatic.