The Toyota GR GT3 Concept Is Here And There's Going To Be A Road Version

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Last week we had a double teaser from Toyota ahead of its presence at the Tokyo Auto Salon. One car was quite clearly a new, more hardcore version of the GR Yaris since revealed to be the GRMN Yaris. The other was more mysterious - a racing concept that looked like no other current Toyota. There’s a good reason why. Now fully revealed, we can see the GR GT3 concept is a clean-sheet design.

It has a long bonnet, a low roofline sweeping towards the rear of the car, and a general sense of meanness about it. Toyota has said precious little about it, save for one very important statement:

“As was the case with the GR Yaris, by commercializing motorsports cars rather than simply adapting production vehicles for use in motorsports, TGR intends to use feedback and technologies refined through participation in various motorsports activities to develop both GT3 and mass-production cars and further promote making ever-better motorsports-bred cars.”