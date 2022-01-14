or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 3 hours ago
Motorsport

The Toyota GR GT3 Concept Is Here And There's Going To Be A Road Version

Toyota has revealed a stunning new GT3 concept car at the Tokyo Auto Salon and pretty much confirmed a road-going version

Remind me later
Toyota - The Toyota GR GT3 Concept Is Here And There's Going To Be A Road Version - Motorsport

Last week we had a double teaser from Toyota ahead of its presence at the Tokyo Auto Salon. One car was quite clearly a new, more hardcore version of the GR Yaris since revealed to be the GRMN Yaris. The other was more mysterious - a racing concept that looked like no other current Toyota.

There’s a good reason why. Now fully revealed, we can see the GR GT3 concept is a clean-sheet design.

Toyota - The Toyota GR GT3 Concept Is Here And There's Going To Be A Road Version - Motorsport

It has a long bonnet, a low roofline sweeping towards the rear of the car, and a general sense of meanness about it. Toyota has said precious little about it, save for one very important statement:

“As was the case with the GR Yaris, by commercializing motorsports cars rather than simply adapting production vehicles for use in motorsports, TGR intends to use feedback and technologies refined through participation in various motorsports activities to develop both GT3 and mass-production cars and further promote making ever-better motorsports-bred cars.”

Toyota - The Toyota GR GT3 Concept Is Here And There's Going To Be A Road Version - Motorsport

You see, GT3 rules stipulate the existence of a road car - you can’t just turn up with a prototype. Normally, manufacturers will base their GT racing contender on a current production car, but Toyota is doing things the other way around, a little like what Mercedes did with the GT1-dominating CLK GTR back in the 1990s.

Toyota will be creating a racing car first and spinning off the road car from that. The pair will act as big brothers to the road-going GR Supra and the GR Supra GT4. No timeframes for either car have been divulged, but we’ll be watching this space with great interest.

More Toyota posts

0 comments

Recommended Motorsport Qatar GP Track Damaged Cars Because The Kerbs Were Too Smooth, Mercedes Says Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels Motorsport Here's How Different F1 Cars Will Look From 2022 Onwards Motorsport Esteban Ocon Did The Whole Turkish GP On One Set Of Tyres Motorsport This 420kg Beast Is One Of The Strangest Modern Racing Cars You'll Ever See Motorsport Single-Seater Rallycross Is A Motorsport That Needs To Happen Motorsport Here's How The Weird, Curved 2022 F1 Car Rear Wing Works Motorsport Watch A 1998 F1 Car Beat The Most Recent Indycar Pole Lap At Laguna Seca Motorsport Watch 'Retired' V6, V8 And V10 Single-Seaters Make A Lovely Racket At Monza Motorsport Mercedes Withdraws Abu Dhabi Appeal As FIA Pledges To Improve "Robustness Of Rules"

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or