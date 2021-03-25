The Toyota 86 Has Been Delayed To Make It Less Like The Subaru BRZ

Four months have passed since the reveal of the new Subaru BRZ, and we’ve still not heard a peep from the Toyota camp regarding its ‘GR86’ jointly-developed version of the sports car. We’ve seen its front end thanks to some patent images, but that’s it.

Judging by a report from Japanese publication Best Car Web, we might be waiting a little while for the replacement of the GT86. It seems Toyota wants to avoid having an almost identical car to the BRZ this time around, as there are said to be orders from Akio Toyoda himself to differentiate the GR86 from its sibling.