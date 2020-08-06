The Three-Seater Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus 004S Is A Surprise Bargain*

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus is taking on the ACO’s new ‘Hypercar Class’, which means the company has to make a road-going version of its new racer. You’d be forgiven for thinking a ludicrous price tag is inevitable - that’s usually the way with limited-run supercars from boutique companies, and indeed, Glickenhaus’ 003S was £1.5 million. But no - the 004S is $460,000, which works out at £350,000. Yes, that’s £120,000 more than the average cost of a house in the UK, but in the supercar world, that’s thoroughly reasonable. It’s broadly in line with mainstream stuff like the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ and not a million miles away from an optioned-up Ferrari 812 Superfast.

For that figure, you’re getting a car that looks like a barely watered-down version of the full-blown racer. Power comes from a mid-mounted, 674bhp 5.0-litre supercharged V8, which is tasked with propelling a mere 1179kg. There are no performance figures yet, but this thing is guaranteed to be a weapon. It can also do something none of its more traditional rivals can - carry three people. The 004S has a three-seater cockpit, and much like the McLaren F1 and the recently-revealed GMA T.50, the two passenger seats are mounted much further back to prevent anyone being elbowed. Handy.

The cabin is a fantastically old-school place, with no less than nine physical dials facing the driver. Below those are various toggle switches and knobs, and even further down and to the right, you no doubt clocked the six-speed gated manual gearbox. It’s not all about throwback niceties, though. The bodywork of the hand-built supercar is made from carbon fibre, as is the structure. And if you get it up to 186mph, you can enjoy 600kg of downforce.