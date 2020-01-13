The Subaru Levorg STI Sport Prototype Is A Delicious Piece Of Forbidden Fruit

The second-generation Levorg has spawned an STI Sport version, but don't expect the eventual production version to make it to the UK or US

The Subaru WRX and WRX STI wagon ceased to be a thing many years ago. That makes the prospect of the Levorg in its 296bhp turbo form rather appealing - at least it would be if Subaru actually bothered bringing it here. Instead, the UK market has to make do only with the naturally-aspirated version, which by all accounts isn’t awfully good. Now, Subaru is busy teasing an all-new Levorg in prototype form, and it’s just spawned an STI Sport variant. Handsome devil, isn’t it?

Whether or not it’s packing the same 2.0-litre turbo engine as the outgoing Levorg STI, we’ve no idea - there’s a notable lack of detail to go with Subaru’s Tokyo Auto Salon announcement. We do know that the standard prototype is fitted with an all-new 1.8-litre N/A flat-four - could Subaru have plans to boost it? We’ll have to wait and see. We do at least know the Levorg STI Prototype is - incredibly - Subaru’s first-ever car to sport adaptive dampers. We’re not quite sure how that’s happened when some manufacturers have been using them for the best part of two decades, but hey, good job Subaru!