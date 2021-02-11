The Skoda Scala Edition S Is A Warm Hatch With Officially-Sanctioned Abt Spice

Good news German Skoda fans! The company’s VW Golf-sized Scala hatchback has been warmed up for a special version for your market only. Well, slightly - the Scala Edition S isn’t really hot hatch material, hence the lack of RS badge.

Rather than stick a powerful EA888 2.0-litre inline-four under the bonnet, Skoda has kept the biggest petrol engine currently offered in the Scala and asked Abt to give it a fiddle. The engine upgrade is an officially sanctioned one, much as it was for the UK-market Seon Leon ST Cupra R‘s pack from the tuner company.