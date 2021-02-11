or register
The Skoda Scala Edition S Is A Warm Hatch With Officially-Sanctioned Abt Spice

In Germany, you can now buy a 188bhp version of the Scala hatchback with a 1.5-litre engine tuned by Abt

Good news German Skoda fans! The company’s VW Golf-sized Scala hatchback has been warmed up for a special version for your market only. Well, slightly - the Scala Edition S isn’t really hot hatch material, hence the lack of RS badge.

Rather than stick a powerful EA888 2.0-litre inline-four under the bonnet, Skoda has kept the biggest petrol engine currently offered in the Scala and asked Abt to give it a fiddle. The engine upgrade is an officially sanctioned one, much as it was for the UK-market Seon Leon ST Cupra R‘s pack from the tuner company.

Unspecified tweaks raise the 1.5-litre TSI Evo inline-four’s power output from 148bhp to 184bhp, with the torque growing from 184ft lb to 214lb ft. There aren’t any performance figures available to the car, but with the bog-standard 1.5 Scala taking 8.2 seconds to go from 0-62mph, the Edition S should be firmly in respectable seven-second territory.

To go with the extra under-bonnet fizz, the Scala Monte Carlo-based creation has an Abt-branded splitter, a new rear spoiler and a gloss black rear diffuser. It sits on sportier suspension and black Abt ER-C18 alloy wheels.

In the cabin, which there doesn’t seem to be photos of, the Edition S gets black fabric sports seats, a sportier (no doubt D-shaped) leather-wrapped steering wheel, “carbon look” trim and stainless steel pedals. Snazzy.

Production will be limited to 500 units which are priced at €33,790 a pop. We’ve asked a Skoda press representative if anything like this is coming to the UK, but at the moment, we’re assuming not.

1 comment

