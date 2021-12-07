or register
Shafiq Abidin profile picture Shafiq Abidin 7 hours ago
News

The 'Pandamonium' Is Part Fiat Panda, Part Fiesta Rally Car

M-Sport has squeezed the body of an old Fiat Panda over the running gear of a Fiesta R5 rally car

Remind me later
Fiat - The 'Pandamonium' Is Part Fiat Panda, Part Fiesta Rally Car - News

The Fiat Panda is a car that’s as humble as it is cutesy and as honest as it is relaxed. It’s a model that’s never taken itself too seriously and has grown to be adored the world over as a result.

It’s certainly not a machine that’s associated with breakneck acceleration, apex-hunting grip, and volatile aggression. The Panda is the complete opposite of all those things, embodying a James May instead of a Jeremy Clarkson.

Fiat - The 'Pandamonium' Is Part Fiat Panda, Part Fiesta Rally Car - News

Located in a quaint corner of the evergreen Lake District, M-Sport is a specialised division that has long been building Bentley’s GT3 cars and Ford’s rally rockets - with their latest creation, the 2022 Ford Puma WRC, set for imminent release.

You can probably see where we’re going with this. M-Sport received a special request from a customer to convert a modest 4x4 Panda into a barbaric rally car, and as expected, it duly complied.

Fiat - The 'Pandamonium' Is Part Fiat Panda, Part Fiesta Rally Car - News

Called the ‘Pandamonium’, this tiny Cane Corso puppy has very big personality traits, all of which have been pulled straight from the R5-regulated Ford Fiesta rally car: M-Sport’s most successful vehicle to date.

For some perspective on just what has been squeezed into this pint-sized Turinese car, the R5 Fiesta has a turbocharged 1.6-litre engine, producing 300bhp and 332lb ft of torque. This is sent to all four wheels through a five-speed ‘Sadev’ sequential gearbox.

Fiat - The 'Pandamonium' Is Part Fiat Panda, Part Fiesta Rally Car - News

The original Panda shell has been widened by a whopping 360mm, giving room to fit it over a Fiesta R5 chassis. The extra girth comes mostly via some “aggressively styled” wheel arches, ensuring the original Panda shape is still there, while also giving a Group B-like look.

Inside, there’s a basic dashboard inspired by the original Panda part, plus all sorts of safety gear. Items on the menu include an FIA-spec roll cage, bucket seats and six-point harnesses.

M Sport is so pleased with the Pandamonium company director Matthew Wilson, says ‘’it has provided M-Sport with the perfect springboard to launch M-Sport Special Vehicles’’ - something that will surely whet the appetite of enthusiasts everywhere.

More Fiat posts

0 comments

Recommended News Hot Wheels Will Recreate An Enthusiast's Car In Toy Form Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News The 2655kg Mercedes EQS 53 Is The Future Of AMG Whether You Like It Or Not News This Tamiya RC Car Is Powered By Hydrogen News This Poor BMW 8 Series Sports Fiat Barchetta Headlights News Special-Edition Defender Riffs Off Camel Trophy 4x4s News New Ford Focus ST Gets A Whopping Touchscreen, Mean Green Paint And A Wet Zone News Novitec Takes Ferrari SF90 Stradale Over 1000bhp With The Subtlest Tweaks News Buying A Classic Range Rover V8 Is One Way To Beat The ULEZ Expansion News This Car Graveyard In China Is Full Of Abandoned Exotics

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or