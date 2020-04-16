The Next Ford Focus RS Has Reportedly Been Cancelled

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Will the Focus RS lineage end with the third-gen car? Certainly looks that way...

Fast cars are a big deal for Ford. The fantastically shouty Mustang GT500 arrived not long ago, and it looks like a Mach 1 ‘Stang is on the way too. The ST range is sitting pretty with hopped-up versions of the Fiesta and Focus, which will soon be joined by a fast Puma. In this environment, you’d think that a new version of Focus RS would be all but inevitable. After all, Ford has made one for each of the Focus’ previous generations. However, it’s now looking like the highly anticipated MkIV Focus RS is dead in the water.

How a Ford Focus RS might have looked, as imagined by X-Tomi Design

Citing a source within Ford, French publication Caradisiac reports that there won’t be a new Focus RS. There are two main factors, the first being emissions - with fleet average CO2 figures needing to be down to 95g/km by 2021 in Europe, a new RS isn’t the most helpful kind of car to have in the stable. Secondly, there’s the matter of money. Ford was drastically cutting costs across the board even before Covid-19 started giving the industry a kicking, with billions of dollars of savings targeted via job losses, factory closures and joint ventures like the Blue Oval’s partnership with VW. In that environment, it’s hard to justify a high-cost, low-return project like an RS.

The ST is set to remain the fastest version of the current Ford Focus