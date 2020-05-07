or register
Montreal Green Is Your New Favourite Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Colour

Alfa Romeo has facelifted the hottest versions of the Giulia and Stelvio, with minor changes and some additions to the colour palette

If you (rightly) baulked at the enormous price of the new Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA, we’ve good news: the already very special Giulia Quadrifoglio has been facelifted. At the same time, the Stelvio Q has been given the same set of tweaks.

Most of the changes won’t come as news - the significant alterations are based the around interior quality and driver assistance technology improvements already seen in the standard 2020 Giulia, which we’ll get back to later.

What we’re more interested in are the new colours. The palette has reorganised into four categories: Competizione, Metal, Solid and Classic. The last sub-genre comprises three new colours - 6C Villa d’Este Red, GT Junior Ocra, and Montreal Green. The green hue, as the Alfisti among you probably gathered, is an homage to the V8-powered Montreal, which celebrates its 50th birthday this year.

Mechanically, nothing has changed. The Giulia retains a 503bhp twin-turbo V6 powering the rear wheels via a carbon fibre prop shaft and an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The Stelvio gets the same engine and gearbox combo, but with the addition of all-wheel drive. Whichever you go for, there’s a new, optional Akrapovic titanium exhaust with carbon fibre tailpipe finishers.

Colours aside, you’ll struggle to spot any differences. To save you zooming into images and squinting, we’ll point them out for you: there are new LED rear light clusters with smoked lenses, a gloss black grille surround, and gloss black badges. And that’s it - unless you count the new carbon trim accessories offered by Mopar.

The aforementioned cabin changes are more significant. There’s a larger 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, which on the Quadrifoglio models includes a ‘Performance Pages’ readout showing the temperatures of various components, turbo pressure, power and more. Mirroring the rest of the Giulia range, there’s a new leather-wrapped gear selector.

There are some new interior options too, including perforated upholstery and coloured seatbelts in either red or green. Finally, there’s a whole host of driver assistance technology. Among these are a clever cruise control system, lane-keeping assistance, blind-spot monitoring, traffic jam assistance and driver attention monitoring.

The updated Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio will be available in summer, with the UK price yet to be revealed.

