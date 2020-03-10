or register
The New Ford Bronco Has Been Leaked Multiple Times, And We're Digging The Two-Door

Ford's all-new Bronco has been the subject of multiple leaks this week, and the two-door looks to be the aesthetic pick of the bunch

In what’s turning out to be a week of Bronco leaks, images of Ford’s reborn SUV seem to be emerging left, right, and centre. The pick of the bunch is the two-door ‘Baby Bronco’, which looks a lot more distinctive than the longer wheelbase five-door variant. Practicality be damned.

Both versions of the Bronco have been caught undergoing testing, in some instances tackling rough terrain, and apparently doing so with ease thanks to good ground clearance and short overhangs. Its main rival, the Jeep Wrangler, will be the better off-roader since the Bronco uses - gasps independent front suspension.

The rest of its make-up is quite similar, though, with body-on-frame construction and a solid rear axle. It’ll be built around the Ford Ranger’s ladder chassis, meaning it’ll probably use a similar engine line-up including a 2.3-litre Ecoboost inline-four. One feature it’ll have over its pick-up sibling is a removable roof. Rad.

The Bronco is reviving its famous nameplate after 24 years away, but in the case of the two-door, it’ll be styled like the original rather than the final version that went out of production in the 1980s.

We should see the new one in full during the second half of the year, before an on-sale date in 2021.

