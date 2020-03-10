The New Ford Bronco Has Been Leaked Multiple Times, And We're Digging The Two-Door

In what’s turning out to be a week of Bronco leaks, images of Ford’s reborn SUV seem to be emerging left, right, and centre. The pick of the bunch is the two-door ‘Baby Bronco’, which looks a lot more distinctive than the longer wheelbase five-door variant. Practicality be damned.

Both versions of the Bronco have been caught undergoing testing, in some instances tackling rough terrain, and apparently doing so with ease thanks to good ground clearance and short overhangs. Its main rival, the Jeep Wrangler, will be the better off-roader since the Bronco uses - gasps independent front suspension.