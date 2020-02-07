The New BAC Mono One Pays Homage To [Checks Notes] A Bjork Video

The run-out special for the first-generation Mono includes a nod to Icelandic musician Bjork, whose music video inspired the original design

As surprising as it may seem, a link between Icelandic avant-garde musician Bjork and Liverpudlian sports car manufacturer BAC does indeed exist. It’s been said before that the Mono’s original design was inspired by the robots seen in the music video for 1999’s All Is Full of Love, and now the Briggs Automotive Company has decided to officially honour its unlikely muse. The tautologous BAC Mono One - the run-out special for the first-generation version of the single-seater sports car - features ‘Bjork-robot-inspired’ logos on the wing and the headrest whether, and a similarly-branded crash helmet.

The robot in question, complete with uncanny valley-spec Bjork face

It’s BAC’s rarest ever car, with only one due to be produced in each colour - Iconic White, Carbon Black and Neon Red. The cost? A punchy £158,950 apiece. The Iconic White version sticks close to the aesthetic of the original Mono launch car, while the Carbon Black switches things up with visible carbon and contrasting red elements. Finally, Neon red matches red bodywork with white decals.