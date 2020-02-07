or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 7 hours ago 4
News

The New BAC Mono One Pays Homage To [Checks Notes] A Bjork Video

The run-out special for the first-generation Mono includes a nod to Icelandic musician Bjork, whose music video inspired the original design

Remind me later
BAC - The New BAC Mono One Pays Homage To [Checks Notes] A Bjork Video - News

As surprising as it may seem, a link between Icelandic avant-garde musician Bjork and Liverpudlian sports car manufacturer BAC does indeed exist. It’s been said before that the Mono’s original design was inspired by the robots seen in the music video for 1999’s All Is Full of Love, and now the Briggs Automotive Company has decided to officially honour its unlikely muse.

The tautologous BAC Mono One - the run-out special for the first-generation version of the single-seater sports car - features ‘Bjork-robot-inspired’ logos on the wing and the headrest whether, and a similarly-branded crash helmet.

The robot in question, complete with uncanny valley-spec Bjork face
The robot in question, complete with uncanny valley-spec Bjork face

It’s BAC’s rarest ever car, with only one due to be produced in each colour - Iconic White, Carbon Black and Neon Red. The cost? A punchy £158,950 apiece.

The Iconic White version sticks close to the aesthetic of the original Mono launch car, while the Carbon Black switches things up with visible carbon and contrasting red elements. Finally, Neon red matches red bodywork with white decals.

BAC - The New BAC Mono One Pays Homage To [Checks Notes] A Bjork Video - News

The Mono One is powered by the 2.5-litre inline-four turbo engine BAC switched to in 2015. As in the regular Mono, it produces 305bhp, making for a 0-60mph time of 2.7 seconds. Ah, the joys of a sub-600kg weight figure.

This isn’t where the BAC story ends, with the firm promising to show a “brand-new generation of Mono” at the Geneva Motor Show next month. We’re unable to confirm whether or not this one will be inspired by a robot from a music video.

More BAC posts

4 comments

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News The BMW M2 CS Squeezes M3 Power Into A Manual 2-Series News Listen Carefully: This Next-Gen BMW M3 Prototype Has A Manual Gearbox News Aston Martin’s Original Vanquish Has Been Reworked For 2019 News The 992 Porsche 911 GT3 Has Been Leaked News The Bentley Flying Spur Has Killed Off The Mulsanne News The 1050mph Bloodhound LSR Has Arrived At Its Desert Home News Tuner Cranks The Ford Focus RS Up To 513bhp News Hyundai’s Lower, Wider And All-New i10 Comes With A Dedicated App

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or