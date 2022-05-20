or register
The Mercedes-AMG Vision AMG Previews A Fast Future Without V8 Engines

This is Mercedes-AMG's vision of an engine-less future, but it features exhaust-pipe inspired taillights

With Mercedes-AMG steadily turning its back on the combustion engine, the Mercedes-AMG Vision AMG has given us a glimpse of the German manufacturer’s vision for its future performance vehicles. The futuristic-looking machine sits upon the new AMG.EA electric car platform, which will form the basis for the production version of the new Vision AMG arriving in 2025 to take on the Porsche Taycan and Audi RS e-tron GT.

The Vision AMG features some unusual design quirks. The car is colossal at 5100mm long, while the wheelbase alone stretches to over 3000mm. Door handles don’t make an appearance, and the car’s windows blend into the silver paintwork - though opaque windows almost certainly won’t make it to the production version of the vehicle.

An illuminated Panamericana style grille with illuminated bars sits under three-point headlights influenced by the carmaker’s logo. But perhaps the most unusual feature of the Vision AMG is the six red exhaust-pipe inspired rear lights sitting above the car’s diffuser. Could this be AMG’s way of clinging on to their fire-breathing history?

See also: New 2023 Mercedes-AMG C 43 Drops V6 For A 402bhp Hybrid Four-Pot

The sleek Vision AMG has taken influence from the highly aerodynamic Vision EQXX, which recently set a record-breaking 626-mile run on a single charge, while the colour scheme is reminiscent of Mercedes-AMG’s Formula 1 race car livery. The production version of the Vision AMG will sit upon the new AMG.EA platform, which, unlike Mercedes-Benz’s existing EVA platform used on the Mercedes EQS and Mercedes EQE, has been built from the ground up with a new compact battery and a lower, sportier shape in mind.

Exhaust pipe taillights?
We’re yet to hear any details of its power output, but Mercedes-AMG claims the “axial flux motors” on the new AMG.EA architecture will produce “substantially more power than conventional electric motors”. Merecdes are also keeping the car’s interior a secret for now, but expect the production-ready vehicle to feature a futuristic digital dashboard to match the bold exterior design.

