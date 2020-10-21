The Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Probably Just Set A 6:43 'Ring Lap, Taking The Production Record

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Although Mercedes is yet to confirm it, the company’s brilliantly ridiculous AMG GT Black Series is the new production car lap record holder at the Nurburgring. According to the calculations of ‘Ring YouTuber Misha Charoudin, who has a history of closely predicting significant Nordschleife laps, the car went around in 6min 43sec. That puts it around a second clear of the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ - not bad considering the conditions were said to be sub-optimal. With a better run, then, perhaps factory AMG driver Maro Engel could steer the bewinged GT around the Green Hell fastest than the Porsche 911 GT2 RS MR, which holds the record for street-legal cars.

On that subject, the AMG GT BS (that abbreviation doesn’t really work, does it?) wasn’t the only big name gunning for a fast lap at the Nurburgring this week. The 911 GT3 RS MR was also out, matching the lap time of the standard 991.2 GT3 RS on its first flier, going faster on the next trip around. Misha declined to steal Manthey Racing’s thunder, so we’ll have to wait and see just how much quicker the company’s tweaks have made the car.