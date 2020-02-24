The Maserati MC20 Will Be A Mid-Engined Flagship Sports Car

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Maserati is building an all-new mid-engined sports car, and now, we know what it’ll be called - MC20. The Italian brand has announced the moniker to be adopted by its first midship creation since the Ferrari Enzo-related MC12, and is promising to reveal it in full at the tail end of May. The thinking behind the title is nice and straight forward. MC stands for Maserati Corse, while 20 is a reference to 2020. It’ll be the first car produced under what the company refers to as a ‘new era’, and will be developed at the Maserati Innovation Lab.

Maserati's MC20 test mule may share its DNA with the Alfa Romeo 4C

A test mule for the MC20 was - bizarrely - revealed last year in Maserati’s own ‘spy shots’. Given the proportions, the short wheelbase and the teledial wheels used at the front, it’s thought the prototype might have been partly based on the Alfa Romeo 4C.