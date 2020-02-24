The Maserati MC20 Will Be A Mid-Engined Flagship Sports Car
Maserati has confirmed that its all-new mid-engined creation will be called the 'MC20'
Maserati is building an all-new mid-engined sports car, and now, we know what it’ll be called - MC20. The Italian brand has announced the moniker to be adopted by its first midship creation since the Ferrari Enzo-related MC12, and is promising to reveal it in full at the tail end of May.
The thinking behind the title is nice and straight forward. MC stands for Maserati Corse, while 20 is a reference to 2020. It’ll be the first car produced under what the company refers to as a ‘new era’, and will be developed at the Maserati Innovation Lab.
A test mule for the MC20 was - bizarrely - revealed last year in Maserati’s own ‘spy shots’. Given the proportions, the short wheelbase and the teledial wheels used at the front, it’s thought the prototype might have been partly based on the Alfa Romeo 4C.
The MC20 will be powered by a new powertrain developed by Maserati, which will form the basis of a new “family of engines” to be used in other vehicles. An “advanced electric powertrain” has been confirmed for the line-up, which should come as no surprise - Maserati has made no secret of its electrification plans. The next-generation Gran Turismo will be offered in EV form too, although we’ll be waiting a little longer to see the reborn GT, with its debut not expected until 2021.
The MC20 will be made at Maserati’s Modena Plant, which is being modernised in preparation for when production kicks off later this year.
