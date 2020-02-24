or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 7 hours ago 5
News

The Maserati MC20 Will Be A Mid-Engined Flagship Sports Car

Maserati has confirmed that its all-new mid-engined creation will be called the 'MC20'

Remind me later
Maserati - The Maserati MC20 Will Be A Mid-Engined Flagship Sports Car - News

Maserati is building an all-new mid-engined sports car, and now, we know what it’ll be called - MC20. The Italian brand has announced the moniker to be adopted by its first midship creation since the Ferrari Enzo-related MC12, and is promising to reveal it in full at the tail end of May.

The thinking behind the title is nice and straight forward. MC stands for Maserati Corse, while 20 is a reference to 2020. It’ll be the first car produced under what the company refers to as a ‘new era’, and will be developed at the Maserati Innovation Lab.

Maserati's MC20 test mule may share its DNA with the Alfa Romeo 4C
Maserati's MC20 test mule may share its DNA with the Alfa Romeo 4C

A test mule for the MC20 was - bizarrely - revealed last year in Maserati’s own ‘spy shots’. Given the proportions, the short wheelbase and the teledial wheels used at the front, it’s thought the prototype might have been partly based on the Alfa Romeo 4C.

Maserati - The Maserati MC20 Will Be A Mid-Engined Flagship Sports Car - News

The MC20 will be powered by a new powertrain developed by Maserati, which will form the basis of a new “family of engines” to be used in other vehicles. An “advanced electric powertrain” has been confirmed for the line-up, which should come as no surprise - Maserati has made no secret of its electrification plans. The next-generation Gran Turismo will be offered in EV form too, although we’ll be waiting a little longer to see the reborn GT, with its debut not expected until 2021.

The MC20 will be made at Maserati’s Modena Plant, which is being modernised in preparation for when production kicks off later this year.

More Maserati posts

5 comments

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News The Audi RS Q8 Brings 592bhp And Up To 190mph News The 808bhp V12 Hybrid Sian Is Lamborghini's Fastest Car Ever News Lotus And Volvo Are Set To Share An Engine Supply News The New Nissan Juke Looks Surprisingly Normal News The BMW M2 CS Squeezes M3 Power Into A Manual 2-Series News Electric Cars Could Get Green Number Plates ‘To Boost Sales’ News The Retro-Styled Jannarelly Design-1 Is Yours For £86,000 News The Hybrid Czinger 21C Uses An 11,000rpm 2.9-Litre Twin-Turbo V8

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or