The Lamborghini SC20 Is A Windscreen-Less, One-Off Supercar

It seems one Lamborghini customer didn’t find the Aventador SVJ Roadster sufficiently breezy. As part of a special commission, Sant’Agata Bolognese has taken (we assume) the Aventador as a starting point and turned it into a new, one-off open-cockpit supercar. It’s called the SC20, and by the looks of it, we’re best off thinking of it as a windscreen-less SC18. The unique carbon bodywork does deviate slightly from the coupe, though.

It’s also very different to the test mule Lamborghini release images of a few weeks ago, which was much closer to the Aventador. The commissioning buyer played a part in the design of the new panels, with inspiration said to have come from the Diablo VT Roadster, Aventador J, Veneno Roadster and Concept S. On the aero front, there’s a splitter surrounded by two fins, mirroring a design used on the Huracan GT3 Evo racer, with the sculpted flanks of the car taking inspiration from the Essenza SCV12. The carbon fibre rear wing is similar to the one used on the SC20, with three positions for high, medium and low downforce.

Lambo’s unnamed customer has opted for a white ‘Bianco Fu’ base with Blu Cepheus accents. For the interior (if you can call it that), there’s more Blue Cepheus, contrasting with black and white trim. Naked carbon fibre and machined bits of solid aluminium give the exposed cabin a suitably expensive look, while the air vents are 3D printed. Powering the SC20 is, quite unsurprisingly, a 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12. Peak power of 759bhp matches the Aventador SVJ’s output, arriving at a pleasingly lofty 8500rpm. Peak torque of 531lb ft arrives at 6750rpm, making it necessary to rev the thing mercilessly to get anywhere fast. Good.