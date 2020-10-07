The Aston Martin V12 Speedster Looks Suitably Ridiculous On The Road

Aston Martin has released images of the first prototype for its roofless, windscreen-less supercar testing on the road

Earlier this year, Aston Martin released a bunch of images showing an early Valkyrie prototype undergoing on-road testing. It served as a handy reminder that the mad, 1000bhp+ hypercar is indeed road legal, and now, Aston has done the same with its V12 Speedster. Again, it’s a worthwhile effort - just like the Valkyrie, this roofless, £765,000 creation is rather visually arresting when pictured on a country road in the British midlands. Even with a matte finish, it sticks out.

What you’re looking at here is the first V12 Speedster prototype, piloted by a test driver - rather sensibly - wearing a helmet. Given the aviation influence in the Speedster’s design, we’d have preferred goggles, but we’ll let that one slide. Although it bears some visual similarities with the DBS Superleggera, it isn’t merely an open cockpit version of Aston’s super GT. Instead, it sits on a bespoke platform derived from both the DBS and the Vantage.

It’s powered by the Superleggera’s 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12, although it’s slightly less potent here, producing 690bhp and 555lb ft. Still, whether this is driven with a helmet or without (for the full face-rearranging experience), that output will no doubt feel more than sufficient.