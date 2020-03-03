The Koenigsegg Gemera Is A Four-Seater, Inline-Three Hybrid Hypercar

Koenigsegg has decided to bring practicality to the world of hypercars via the four-seater hybrid Gemera

All of a sudden the Jesko revealed by Koenigsegg this time last year at the Geneva Motor Show is looking awfully conventional. At least it seems that way compared to what the Swedish company has chosen to reveal this time around. Making its virtual debut - owing to the cancellation of the Geneva show - is the new Koenigsegg Gemera. And it aims to get one up on its hypercar rivals in an unexpected area - practicality.

The Gemera's engine weighs just 70kg

The Gemera is Koenigsegg’s first four-seater, and crucially, it looks like the rear-most chairs are actually useable. Not only that, but the car features a vast array of creature comforts including eight cupholders (four cold and four warm), wireless phone charging pads, four reading lights, memory foam heated seats and three-zone climate control. A total of 200 litres of luggage space is available. To give the interior space necessary for all that, the Gemera shirks Koenigsegg’s usual preferred option of a dirty-great twin-turbo V8 for a 2.0-litre ‘Freevalve’ inline-three, which is - quite brilliantly - referred to as ‘Tiny Friendly Giant’ or ‘TFG’. It weighs only 70kg.

The mid-mounted internal combustion engine - which, curiously, powers the front wheels via a ‘Koenigsegg Direct Drive’ system - is good for 600bhp, with support coming from three electric motors. One is attached to the crank, while the other two each power a rear wheel. The total system power is 1677bhp, with the torque rated at 2581lb ft. Hybrids aren’t exactly known for being light, but impressively, the Gemera is a thoroughly reasonable 1850kg (kerb). As such, it’s monstrously quick in a straight line, covering 0-62mph in 1.9 seconds and 0-249-0mph (0-400-0kmh) in “record matching pace”.