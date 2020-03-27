The Indy 500 Has Been Pushed Back To August

All three of motorsport’s triple crown events have now been affected by coronavirus - Le Mans will take place in September, the Monaco Grand Prix has been cancelled, and the Indy 500 has been postponed for three months. It’ll now take place on 23 August.

It was always going to happen. Even with the greatest of optimism, the Indy 500 remains pretty much a month-long event and with the current global situation, there was no way the race was going to go ahead on its traditional May date. Series and circuit owner Roger Penske said in a statement: