The Ford Bronco Heritage Edition Is A Cool Retro-Inspired SUV

Those of us living in the UK have missed out on the Ford Bronco, but the revived SUV has been met with massive success in the US (even with some reported engine issues). Fans of the iconic 4x4 will be excited to see the new Ford Bronco Heritage and Heritage Limited edition models, which commemorate the original 1966 Bronco with some nostalgic colourways. The special edition models will be available in two-door and four-door guises and are highlighted by a two-tone paint job that includes Oxford White accents and unique touches to the interior and exterior.

The front grille is painted in the same heritage-inspired Oxford White colour, while Race Red “FORD” lettering appears at the nose. The Heritage model sits on new 17-inch aluminium wheels, while a body stripe and ‘Sasquatch-width’ fender flares finish off the classic look. Ford will produce just 1,966 models of the Heritage Limited model, and these Broncos feature gloss black-painted 17-inch heritage wheels with “dog dish” centres and an Oxford White-painted lip. The Heritage Limited model will be available at launch in Robin’s Egg Blue, while Yellowstone Metallic and Peak Blue will arrive in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Both variants feature plaid cloth seats and unique touches to the Bronco’s interior, such as an Oxford White instrument panel, centre console badging and distinctive front and rear floor liners. The Limited Edition models also include “Bronco” script fender badging, leather-trimmed plaid seats, and white and Race Red accent stitching. See also: The New 400bhp+ Ford Bronco Raptor Has A Penchant For Air Time Heritage models will come as standard with the Big Bend equipment package, plus the 2.3-litre 296bhp EcoBoost engine (with either a seven-speed manual or a 10-speed automatic transmission), long-travel Bilstein dampers and 35-inch Goodyear mud terrain tyres. The Limited Edition model comes equipped with the Badlands package, which upgrades the power unit to a 2.7-litre EcoBoost V6 producing 325bhp linked to a 10-speed automatic transmission.