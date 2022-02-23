or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 5 hours ago
News

The Dacia Duster Extreme SE Is Here And We're Rooting For It

Dacia's loveable Duster has been given a mildly aggressive makeover and some extra equipment to go along with it

Remind me later
Dacia - The Dacia Duster Extreme SE Is Here And We're Rooting For It - News

Amidst the relentless onslaught of huge, expensive and needlessly flashy SUVs, allow us to present a refreshing alternative. It’s the new Dacia Duster Extreme SE, which takes the affable Renault-built crossover and gives it an aggressive makeover without taking things too far.

It uses the range-topping Prestige trimmed Duster as a starting point, with various styling tweaks and new equipment on the menu. The headline change is a set of 17-inch black alloy wheels, which go nicely with the Extreme SE-exclusive Urban Grey paintwork.

Dacia - The Dacia Duster Extreme SE Is Here And We're Rooting For It - News

If preferred, there are seven other colours available. Whichever you go for, the mirrors caps, grille and roof bars get a Grey Quartz finish with orange details. On the boot meanwhile is ‘Duster’ lettering in black and satin chrome. Combined, this makes for a smart-looking dinky SUV we’d like to think of as a less ridiculous alternative to that Prior Design widebody Dacia Duster we were looking at not so long ago.

The cabin reflects the exterior changes, with orange and satin chrome air vent surrounds, a centre console trim surround in charcoal grey, piano black door panel inserts and orange-stitched seats.

Dacia - The Dacia Duster Extreme SE Is Here And We're Rooting For It - News

In terms of new gear, Dacia has added plenty. Climate control, keyless go, a multi-view parking camera, a blind-spot warning system, heated seats and an acoustic windscreen all feature as standard. On infotainment duties is an eight-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone integration.

The range kicks off with a 1.0-litre inline-three petrol engine producing a humble 90bhp. A slightly pokier Bi-Fuel version can run on petrol or LPG and produces 100bhp, and there’s a 128bhp 1.3-litre inline-three. Topping the petrol line-up is a 148bhp unit hooked up to a dual-clutch automatic, while the sole diesel option is good for 113bhp. Depending on the chosen engine, front and four-wheel drive layouts are available.

Dacia - The Dacia Duster Extreme SE Is Here And We're Rooting For It - News

It’s fairly pricey as far as Dacias go, but only a little more than a Prestige and way cheaper than most cars of this size. The range starts at £17,495 for the 90bhp inline-three, going up to £21,645 for a four-wheel drive diesel.

More Dacia posts

0 comments

Recommended News Bugatti's Latest Vehicle Is 14 Times Slower Than A Chiron Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News Here's How The Nissan Z Sounds Under Load News Big Grilles Fail To Dent BMW M Popularity As Division Posts Record Annual Sales (Again) News The New Singer Turbo Study Is Predictably Lovely News The 271bhp Alfa Romeo Tonale Is Here To Make Crossovers Less Boring News Tragic 10-Vehicle Nurburgring Accident Leaves 1 Dead And 7 Injured News Renault Zoe Scores Zero Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Test News Rimac Nevera Prototype Goes For A Muddy Skid Before Its Destruction News The BMW M550i Now Does 0-60mph 0.6s Faster Thanks To Software Fix

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or