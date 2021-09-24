The Acura NSX Type S Looks Predictably Brilliant With A Retro Motul Livery

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

We’re already pretty miffed to be missing out on the Acura NSX Type S here in the UK, and French lubricant company Motul has just made this even worse with the press release it just popped in our inbox. Thanks, guys. With tweaked styling including a new front end with bigger, angrier intakes, the hottest version yet of the second-generation Honda NSX doesn’t need much help in the looks department. Motul has had a go anyway, and as you can see, the results are very agreeable indeed.

Intended to mark the 50th anniversary of the ‘300V’ race oil, the red and white NSX takes inspiration from Motul-sponsored racing cars of the past. Complementing this nicely is a set of FMR 527M two-piece wheels finished in brushed gold. Unlike the NSX Super GT car Motul sponsors, this NSX isn’t real. Motul is calling this collaboration with Acura a ‘digital livery’. Once there are a few more Type S NSXs kicking around, perhaps Acura can spare one for wrapping purposes - after all, the SEMA show is coming up, and this seems the ideal piece of stand candy for either brand. If not, there will, at least, be some IRL 300V celebrations at the 2021 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach IndyCar round this weekend.