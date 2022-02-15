The 148bhp Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo Wants You To Forget About The 'Missing' vRS

With a vRS version of the new Fabia not on the cards, this Monte Carlo version is as sporty as it's going to get

For the second generation on the bounce, it seems we’ll be doing without a vRS version of the Skoda Fabia. There are, however, a couple of ways Skoda is making up for it. For one thing, the recently revealed fourth-gen Fabia comes with a door umbrella, so you can tell friends your car is ‘basically a Rolls-Royce’. And for another, the sporty-ish Monte Carlo trim is back. On the latter front, we now have a decent amount of power to go with the livened-up looks. The MC is the first Fabia to get the 148bhp VW Group 1.5-litre TSI ‘Evo’ petrol engine, making it the pokiest version of the car since the last vRS.

The inline-four turbo engine drives the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic ‘DSG’ gearbox. Want a six-speed manual? You’ll need to go for the 1.0-litre inline-three version of the Monte Carlo, which makes do with a more modest 108bhp. It also has the DSG ‘box on the options menu, if preferred.

The Monte Carlo takes its name from the famous rally, which Skoda has won multiple times

The triple completes the 0-62mph sprint in 10 seconds dead, topping out at 127mph. The inline-four meanwhile does the same in a respectable eight seconds and will keep going until 139mph space permitting. Whichever you go for, you’ll have a smart-looking Fabia, with the radiator grille, mirror caps, rear diffuser and side skirt trim all finished in black. 17-inch ‘Procyon’ alloy wheels are fitted as standard, with 18-inch ‘Libra’ rims on the options menu. The Skoda lettering at the back is black (you’re probably sensing a theme here), and a black roof is optional.