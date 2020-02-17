The 1233bhp Czinger 21C Will Do 0-62 In 1.9 Seconds
Czinger has revealed more details and images for its hybrid hypercar ahead of a Geneva reveal
The unusual Czinger 21C has shown off its fighter jet-like form from all angles. The hybrid hypercar isn’t getting the full reveal treatment until the Geneva Motor Show next month, but as an extensive preview, the Californian company behind it has released a series of images and some key details. How kind.
As already confirmed in last week’s 21C teaser, it has a central driving position like a McLaren F1, although its ‘inline’ layout is more similar to the Yamaha OX99-11. What we didn’t know then was the power output, which has now been pegged at 1233bhp.
This makes for a 0-62mph time of just 1.9 seconds, and although a top speed hasn’t been listed, it’ll surely be an impressive one. The exact method of propulsion hasn’t been divulged - we get some vague details about an “in-house designed” hybrid “proprietary” powertrain, but that’s it for now.
The above video betrays the internal combustion component’s setup, though - we’d put money on that being an inline-four. The 21C’s predecessor - the Divergent Blade prototype - was powered by a 2.4-litre four-pot derived from a Mitsubishi Evo X engine.
The party piece isn’t the way it’ll go, however - it’s how the 21C is made. It has a chassis - and likely other components too- made from ‘additive manufacturing’, otherwise known as 3D printing.
It’s designed, developed and built in Los Angeles, and will no doubt be made in very small numbers. There’s no word on price yet, but we’re going to guess it’ll be a figure appropriately described as ‘lots’.
