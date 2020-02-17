The 1233bhp Czinger 21C Will Do 0-62 In 1.9 Seconds

The unusual Czinger 21C has shown off its fighter jet-like form from all angles. The hybrid hypercar isn’t getting the full reveal treatment until the Geneva Motor Show next month, but as an extensive preview, the Californian company behind it has released a series of images and some key details. How kind.

As already confirmed in last week’s 21C teaser, it has a central driving position like a McLaren F1, although its ‘inline’ layout is more similar to the Yamaha OX99-11. What we didn’t know then was the power output, which has now been pegged at 1233bhp.