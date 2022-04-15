The 10 Best Racing Tracks In The World

There are some brilliant and exciting racing circuits out there, but which ones are the best?

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Whether you’re a lifelong motorsport fan or you enjoy the rush of pushing your project car to the limits on track days, there aren’t many places a petrolhead would rather spend their free time than at some of the world’s best racing tracks. Thanks to motorsports such as Formula 1, we get to see some of the most spectacular automotive action taking place on the world’s iconic race circuits on a regular basis. We all have our favourites, but there’s no doubt that some tracks are more entertaining and exhilarating than others. That’s why we’ve put together this list of the top 10 best racing tracks in the world. So buckle up because it’s lights out, and away we go!

1. Nurburging Nordschleife Image source: BMW Blog

A legendary circuit with immense motorsport history, the ‘Green Hell’ features a staggering 154 corners and measures 21 kilometres in length. It includes a variety of fiersome turns and adrenaline-pumping straights, and events such as the Nurburgring 24 hours race make this a must-visit destination for car enthusiasts.

2. Spa-Francorchamps Image source: Wikimedia Commons

Home of the Belgian Grand Prix, this charming and historic race track is set in the beauitful Ardennes countryside. Spa is a fan and driver favourite, with iconic corners like the Eau Rouge/Raidillon complex and Pouhon, stunning scenery, great racing and incredible action is guaranteed at this track.

3. Suzuka

The current location of the Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka is a fast, sweeping track with a unique figure-of-eight layout and a range of different corners. It features the infamous 130R, ‘S’ Curves and the Degner Curve, and its has been the scene of some truly incredible motorsport moments such as Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost’s 1989 collision at the chicane.

4. Circuit de la Sarthe Image source: FIA WEC

The Le Mans 24 hour race is quite arguably the most famous motorsport event in the world. It first took place in 1923, and it has been an annual feature on the motorsport calendar since 1949. The Circuit de la Sarthe is a mix of public roads and race track, and is the ultimate test of machinery, with incredible corners such as the Dunlop Curve, the Esses and the Porsche Curves making for top-tier racing.

5. Mount Panorama Image source: Fox Sport/News Limited

Mount Panorama, or ‘Bathurst’ as it is often called, is one of the greatest race tracks in the world-famed for its outstanding natural beauty. It’s technically a street track, as the track takes place on what are otherwise public roads. With steep inclines, long straights and quick corners, it’s a tough challenge for drivers, and the track is the host of the iconic Bathurst 12 Hour and Bathurst 1000 races.

6. Laguna Seca Image source: Mazda Raceway

The Californian race track features 11 corners, with the most famous being the “Corkscrew” chicane, known as one of motorsport’s most difficult turns, with an uphill approach, blind apex and dramatic drop downhill. The popular circuit currently hosts a range of motorsports events including motorbike racing.

7. Circuit de Monaco Image source: Red Bull Racing

The street track around the Principality of Monaco has changed very little since it debuted on the F1 calendar in 1950, and it remains a difficult one to master. With quick corners like Piscine mixed in with tight hairpins and barriers surrounding the circuit, there is no margin for error. While overtaking may be difficult, the Monaco Grand Prix is the jewel in F1’s crown and the track remains a firm fan-favourite.

8. Monza Image source: Scuderia Ferrari

The Autodromo Nazionale Monza is one of the oldest and most historic tracks on the F1 calendar. The super-quick circuit is mainly made up of long straights and tight chicanes. With a unique layout and packed grandstands full of enthusiastic fans, mainly bearing the Ferrari badge, the Italian Grand Prix is always a special event.

9. Silverstone Image source: Sahara Force India F1 Team

Known as the ‘home of British motorsport’, Silverstone is the UK’s iconic race track. It features some of the best corners in F1, such as including Copse and the Maggotts/Becketts complex. Despite the current layout differing greatly compared to the original, it remains one of the few ‘old-school’ circuits in the sport. It’s a busy and popular track, with a range of other championships such as FIA WEC and BTCC all racing at Silverstone.

10. Interlagos Image source: Mercedes AMG Petronas