Tesla Sues Local Authority To Reopen Factory As Musk Threatens Move To "Texas/Nevada"

Tesla’s plans to reopen its Fremont factory have been scuppered, resulting in a legal battle. Based on new guidance issued by California Governer Gavin Newsom last Thursday which allowed manufacturers to restart operations, the electric car maker intended to get its facility running again on Friday. However, Newsom’s guidance allows counties to adopt stricter rules as they see fit, something Tesla’s local authority has chosen to do.

Alameda County’s shelter-in-place order has been extended until the end of May, and despite some tweaks to the restrictions, manufacturing is still a no-go.

Tesla has responded by filing a lawsuit with the US District Court for the Northern District of California, seeking an injunction against Alameda’s shelter-in-place order. It claims the county’s ruling “contradicts the Governor’s Order to the extent it restricts the operation of business operating in the federal critical infrastructure sectors”.