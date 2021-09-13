Specific EV Tyres Are Surprisingly Different From Off-The-Shelf

A single model of tyre can encompass many derivatives. We’re not just talking about size differences - as we’ve discussed before, bespoke OE versions of tyres can vary wildly compared to their off-the-shelf counterparts. And now, thanks to the rise of the electric vehicle, there are specific versions of existing boots built especially cars that eschew internal combustion.

As explained by Jon Benson in a new and typically insightful Tyre Reviews video, there are many reasons for this. As a kick-off, EVs tend to be much heavier than cars powered by internal combustion. Then we have to consider the instant torque delivery of electric motors, which puts additional strain on the boots. A lack of engine noise means tyre ‘roar’ is more noticeable, so steps need to be taken to reduce this, and finally, rolling resistance must be taken into account in a bid to eke out as much range as possible.