Smart Cameras Will Be Used Used To Fine Littering Drivers £120

Drivers lobbing rubbish out of their cars has been a problem for years, but amidst the backdrop of Covid-19, it’s only gotten worse.

The Sunday Times recently reported that litter pickers arranged by the local council in Mainstone collected an astonishing 1950 tonnes of litter over 12 months. This represents a 250 per cent rise on the year before, costing the local council £1.2 million.

For those who are contributing to that figure from cars, enforcement is easier said than done. Up until now, this has required someone being caught in the act and slapped with a fixed penalty notice, which very rarely happens. One solution being trialled is a smart surveillance system called ‘Littercam’.