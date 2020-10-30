Roborace Autonomous Car Crashes Into Wall Immediately After Setting Off

Roborace was announced way back in 2015 to much fanfare as a proposed autonomous motorsport series. Back then we were nearing the peak of the self-driving ‘hype cycle’, so it seemed like an imminent possibility. But in the years that followed, it’s become clear just how difficult vehicle autonomy is going to be, and especially so if you want to make a bunch of driverless cars race each other without it resulting in a pile-up at the first corner.

And so, Roborace development work has been ongoing, with various prototypes tested behind closed doors and given demonstration runs at Formula E events. The technology still has a long way to go, and that means things like this can happen.