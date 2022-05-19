Rally Legend Prodrive Will Recreate A Subaru Impreza Icon
The famed rally and motorsport engineers could be releasing a recreation of the Subaru 22B or P1
Subaru’s long-term motorsport partner Prodrive has unveiled a teaser for the ‘P25’, which appears to be a restomod-style recreation of an iconic Impreza sports car. It’s big news if you’re as obsessed with early noughties, road-legal rally cars as we are.
Details concerning the P25 remain a guarded secret of the British motorsport company, but the teaser suggests we’ll hear more about Prodrive’s P25 project on the 25th of May.
Prodrive has a remarkable history in motorsport, most notably with Subaru and its rallying efforts. Prodrive supported Subaru in the World Rally Championships from 1995 until the team’s withdrawal from the sport in 2008. Prodrive played a pivotal role in Subaru’s three manufacturers’ championships in 1995, 1996, and 1997, and the three drivers’ championships in 1995, 2001, and 2003.
See also: The Next Subaru WRX STI Won’t be ICE, If It Happens At All
Overall, an Impreza model prepared by Prodrive won a total of 46 rallies with famed drivers such as Carlos Sainz (Senior), Tommi Mäkinen, Richard Burns, Petter Solberg and, of course, Colin McRae behind the wheel of the iconic blue and gold rally cars. The motorsport firm has also supported Aston Martin, MINI, Renault and Volkswagen in their racing ambitions.
Most excitingly for road-going Impreza enthusiasts, Prodrive had a hand in building the iconic Impreza P1 road car, which Subaru created in response to the increasing number of high-performance Impreza’s being imported and sold on the grey market. In particular, the two-door 22B and Type R experienced unprecedented demand, so Subaru UK commissioned WRC partner Prodrive to produce 1,000 examples of a bespoke edition to capture some of this demand. Could the P25 be a tribute to this iconic model?
The fearsome rivalry between Mistubushi’s Lancer and Subaru’s Impreza gave us some of the greatest road cars of all time, from the Lancer Tommi Mäkinen Edition to the Subaru Impreza 22B STI. With hindsight being a powerful thing, it’s clear to see why some of these classic rally-inspired Japanese sports cars are now reaching astonishing prices. Thankfully, Prodrive looks to be paying homage to Subaru’s rich history with this project, and we can’t wait to see the P25 in all its glory.
0 comments