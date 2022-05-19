Rally Legend Prodrive Will Recreate A Subaru Impreza Icon

The famed rally and motorsport engineers could be releasing a recreation of the Subaru 22B or P1

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Subaru’s long-term motorsport partner Prodrive has unveiled a teaser for the ‘P25’, which appears to be a restomod-style recreation of an iconic Impreza sports car. It’s big news if you’re as obsessed with early noughties, road-legal rally cars as we are. Details concerning the P25 remain a guarded secret of the British motorsport company, but the teaser suggests we’ll hear more about Prodrive’s P25 project on the 25th of May.

The iconic 22B... Could there be a recreation in the works?

Prodrive has a remarkable history in motorsport, most notably with Subaru and its rallying efforts. Prodrive supported Subaru in the World Rally Championships from 1995 until the team’s withdrawal from the sport in 2008. Prodrive played a pivotal role in Subaru’s three manufacturers’ championships in 1995, 1996, and 1997, and the three drivers’ championships in 1995, 2001, and 2003. See also: The Next Subaru WRX STI Won’t be ICE, If It Happens At All Overall, an Impreza model prepared by Prodrive won a total of 46 rallies with famed drivers such as Carlos Sainz (Senior), Tommi Mäkinen, Richard Burns, Petter Solberg and, of course, Colin McRae behind the wheel of the iconic blue and gold rally cars. The motorsport firm has also supported Aston Martin, MINI, Renault and Volkswagen in their racing ambitions.

The gorgeous Subaru Impreza P1, image courtesy of Collecting Cars