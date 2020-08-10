Maserati's 202mph Quattroporte and Ghibli Trofeo Mix 572bhp V8s With Rear-Wheel Drive

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

It’s quite easy to forget about Maserati if you’re after a fast, posh saloon, but the company is bringing out two new range-toppers to remind you that there’s a flamboyant Italian alternative to speedy German execs. The Ghibli and bigger Quattroporte both now offer a Trofeo model, featuring the same 3.8-litre V8 as the Levante Trofeo. It’s pinched from Ferrari, and kicks out pretty hefty figures of 572bhp and 730Nm. There’s the same automatic gearbox as the Levante with one big difference; the Ghibli and Quattroporte are rear-wheel-drive only, while the Levante is all-wheel drive. In fact, the rear-drive saloons will be in very limited company, as the Audi RS7, Porsche Panamera, BMW 760Li and Mercedes-AMG E63 are all four-wheel drive.

Unusually, that means the heavier Levante SUV is faster than both of the saloons, hitting 0-62mph in 4.1 seconds. That’s only a couple of tenths off rivals like the Audi RS Q8, Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and BMW X5 M. Zero to 62mph takes 4.3 seconds in the Ghibli and 4.5 in the Quattroporte, while both reach a hugely impressive 202mph top speed. If top speed is vitally important in your decision, the Maseratis will appeal far more than any rivals, most of which are limited to 155mph. Even when you pay to have the limiter removed on a BMW M5, it’ll still run out of puff at 190mph. The Ghibli and Quattroporte Trofeo provide supercar speed with extra passenger space.

As you’d hope, Maserati has beefed up the chassis in the Quattroporte and Ghibli Trofeo. New adaptive dampers are fitted alongside stiffer springs and a revised geometry setup, while you also get bigger brakes, a reworked traction control system and Continental Sport Contact tyres. Driving aids include lane-keeping assist and adaptive cruise control, which can combine to allow semi-autonomous motorway driving (as long as your hands are on the wheel). 21-inch wheels, extra vents, a new exhaust system and a liberal sprinkling of carbon fibre mark the Trofeo models out, and both saloons get kit such as a 10.1-inch touchscreen, wireless phone charging and a 10-speaker Harman Kardon stereo system. You’ll have to look elsewhere for a digital instrument cluster, however. The Levante Trofeo gets minor updates, including new tail-lights, an upgraded media screen, new badges and 22-inch alloys.